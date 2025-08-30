Rahul Dravid parts ways with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, declines 'broader position' in post-structural review

Rahul Dravid will no longer continue as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals as the franchise announced that the former India captain has decided to move on and not accept a “broader role” at the franchise. Dravid was roped in as the head coach before the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season; however, he will conclude his tenure before the beginning of the next edition of the premier T20 tournament. Rahul Dravid will no longer continue as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals(PTI)

Under Rahul Dravid, the Rajasthan Royals failed to leave a mark in the 2025 season, finishing ninth in the points table with 8 points from 14 matches. However, he was exceptional in helping 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi rise through the ranks and set the stage on fire.

In their official statement, the Royals revealed that a structural review was conducted and Dravid was offered a broader position at the franchise. However, he opted to let it go and end his tenure with the inaugural IPL champions.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,” the Royals said in an official statement.

“As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” the statement added.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson also missed a few matches in the IPL 2025 edition due to an injury. When the right-handed batter was sidelined due to a side strain, there were rumours of an alleged rift between Dravid and Samson.

However, the Rajasthan Royals head coach Dravid denied all speculations, saying all is well within the camp. The Royals have been a huge talking point of late due to a rumoured move of Sanju Samson.

It is being reported that Samson has already informed the franchise that he wants to move out of the Royals camp. However, the franchise and Samson are yet to respond to these rumours.

Dravid was appointed on a multi-year contract

Earlier, Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Royals on a multi-year contract in September 2025.

Dravid spent five seasons with the team from 2011 to 2015, leading the side in 2012 and 2013 and then mentoring them in 2014 and 2015.

After his coaching tenure with the Royals, Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the India Under-19 and India A teams. The former India captain was then appointed as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, followed by his appointment as head coach of the national men's team in 2021.