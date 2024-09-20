Rahul Dravid passes verdict on India head coach Gautam Gambhir after he makes Test debut against Bangladesh

Rahul Dravid passed on his good wishes to Gautam Gambhir hours after he made his Test debut as the Indian cricket team's head coach. Gambhir took over from Dravid after he decided not to extend his tenure after the T20 World Cup victory. The former India opener started his tenure with the Sri Lanka tour, where India whitewashed (3-0) the hosts in the T20Is, but they were beaten 1-2 in the ODI series. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir looks on during a practice session(AFP)

On Thursday, Gambhir began his journey in Test cricket as India kicked off their home season against Bangladesh. Dravid said Gambhir would be a great coach because of his experience as a player and coach (in the IPL).

"He (Gambhir) has got a lot of experience, as a player also he has played a lot, he obviously coached quite a bit. I am sure he will be great," said Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup title in June.

"In any situation everyone brings his own experience and knowledge to the table. I am sure the team will benefit from everything that Gautam brings to them with his team," he added.

Under Dravid, the Indian team also reached the final of ODI World Cup and World Test Championship. India begin their Test season under Gambhir on Thursday. The team will be playing 10s Test over the next four months including two against Bangladesh, three against New Zealand before travelling to Australia for a five match series.

Before Gambhir started his journey as India's head coach, Dravid sent an audio message via BCCI to wish him luck.

"I know how dedicated and passionate you are about Indian cricket, and I'm sure you will bring all these qualities to this new job," he said.

Dravid's advice

Dravid told Gambhir that expectations would be sky-high and scrutiny would be intense, but during the worst of times, his team of players, support staff, legends of the sport, and highly demanding and passionate fans would always have his back.

"From one Indian cricket coach to another, one last thing. In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back and even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people. I wish you the very best Gautam and I am sure you will take the Indian team to even greater heights," concluded Dravid.