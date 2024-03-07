Rahul Dravid receives special gift from England artist, blesses him with 'kind' gesture

A Test series between India and England is always a spectacle for cricket fans. Both sides are currently facing each other in a fifth and final Test match in Dharamshala on Thursday, with India having already bagged a series-clinching 3-1 victory in the previous match. Andy Brown poses with Rahul Dravid.

The ongoing Test series has also been given an artistic touch as British painter Andy Brown has been covering it on his canvas. Recently, Brown posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he could be seen posing with Rahul Dravid, where the India head coach was holding a painting of himself.

Brown wrote, “With #rahuldravid @BCCI head coach yesterday. He said some very kind words about my work & how the team have enjoyed having me document the series. The players & coaching staff have been incredible - kind, welcoming & hospitable. Thank you all.”

In the painting, Brown perfectly captured Dravid's usual pensive standing pose, which has been seen a lot during India's training sessions.

Brown has built a career out of capturing fast-paced sports in his canvas. Last year, he appeared at the World Baseball Classic as a member of the British team. In 2019, he visited every single MLB park in a single season and painted the action. He also did something similar in Taiwan last year, and was also commissioned to produce a book of paintings, covering the Dominican League.

The painter is famous in the baseball community, but was born and raised in Britain, far away from the baseball world. It was not until when he moved to Busan in the late 2000s, that he began to explore baseball in ballparks. He stayed in Busan for three years, and moved to Seoul.

During the India vs England Test series, he also met spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and revealed that he was a painter too. "(It was) absolutely amazing. We talked about painting, we talked about art. He paints a little bit. We talked about cricket and it was very pleasant," he said.