Rahul Dravid rejected blank cheques for Rajasthan Royals; gesture linked to 2011 episode when Kumble didn't trust him

Rahul Dravid is back. Less than three months removed from his perfect farewell as head coach of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup trophy, the former captain returns for his next coaching assignment, in IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, a franchise he has previously played for, captained and mentored. Dravid began his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Bangalore) in 2008, and after representing them three seasons, jumped ships. In no time, Dravid formed a bond with the Royals, an association that continue to grow stronger even now. Look who's back: Rahul Dravid return to Rajasthan Royals next year as their head coach.(PTI)

As much as Dravid joked about asking the media for job recommendations, somewhere down the line, he had made up his mind. After retiring from all forms of cricket in 2013, Dravid tried his luck in broadcasting with a great amount of success, but it was coaching where Dravid found his true calling. He took up that role and look what it did for Indian cricket. He helped shape the future, serving uber successful stints with India's Under-19 and A teams before finally giving the nation a glory it has longed for so long. The biggest trophy of them all. The World Cup.

With his kids Samit and Anvay embarking upon their respective cricketing journeys, Dravid needed something that could help him maintain a work-life balance, and what better gig than returning to a franchise that is close to Dravid's heart and given him so much? As per a report on Cricbuzz, Dravid was so certain about his decision to coach RR that he rejected blank cheques from multiple IPL franchises.

What drives Dravid's fierce loyalty towards Rajasthan Royals

Surprised? Well, don't be. If history is anything to go by, Dravid’s gesture is not at all on unexpected lines. The year was 2011. Dravid had served RCB loyally. Going by those initial years, Dravid's tally of 371 runs in 2008, 271 in 2009 and 256 weren't exactly poor but it was evident that at 38, T20 wasn't his game as he struggled to keep up with the rising demands of the format.

Hence, when the second IPL auction took place, Dravid was turned down by the RCB. When his name was announced, neither mentor Anil Kumble, nor Vijay Mallya, the RCB owner, flinched. Dravid was about to go unsold when a raise of the peddle by the Royals gave him a new home. The money didn't matter. Dravid's pride was at stake and RR believed in him when no other franchise did. Dravid came on board and started well scoring 343 runs in his first season. Next year, after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Dravid captained Royals in IPL 2012 and led from the front scoring 462 runs.

In 2013, despite RR finding themselves involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal with three cricketers served lifelong bans, Dravid kept doing what he knew as he smashed 471 runs with four fifties, leading RR to the Playoffs for the first time since 2008. Unfortunately, RR couldn't win the IPL, but Dravid ensured their form was capitalised on. He led them to the final of the Champions League later that year before retiring. In 2014, he was back with RR as their mentor and had that infamous meltdown – slamming his cap – as Mumbai Indians chased down 190 inside 15 overs.