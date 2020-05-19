e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Rahul Dravid’s words kept me going before India selection: Mayank

Rahul Dravid’s words kept me going before India selection: Mayank

Mayank Agarwal got his international career off to a fine start with a fighting 76 against a high-quality Australian bowling attack.

cricket Updated: May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's Mayank Agarwal walks from the nets following a practice session
India's Mayank Agarwal walks from the nets following a practice session (AP)
         

He earned his India debut after waiting for far too long and Mayank Agarwal says batting great Rahul Dravid’s motivating words helped him keep negative thoughts at bay and continue with his quest.

His big moment came when he made his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2018/19 series.

“I was getting runs you know. I got massive runs that Ranji Trophy season and for India A. I did have a word with Rahul bhai. I told him I was getting thoughts of sometimes not getting picked,” Agarwal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast on ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Yuvraj wanted me to break Sehwag’s record: Rohit Sharma

Agarwal got his international career off to a fine start with a fighting 76 against a high-quality Australian bowling attack.

In 17 innings so far, he has scored 974 runs at an average of 57.29 with three centuries at the top of the order.

But he had to endure a long wait to get there having performed consistently in the domestic circuit for Karnataka. That’s when former India captain Dravid, doing duty as the A team coach, helped Agarwal with his wisdom.

Also Read | Kohli reveals reason behind India’s improvement against fast bowling

“I very clearly remember him telling me ‘Mayank these are the things that are in your hands. You have worked hard, you have gotten here. You are as close as you can get. Selection is not in your hands’.

“And I totally agreed with him. Theoretically you understand that but practically it’s not easy.

“But he put forth few things - ‘What is to say that the coming October and November is not going to be different from September. If you think otherwise you will get into a negative mind frame it’s you who is going to lose out and nobody else’. So I remembered that talk and that kept me going,” Mayank added.

“When I got the call I was elated and I called him up and thanked him.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In