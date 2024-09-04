Rahul Dravid signs deal with Rajasthan Royals for head coach role, set for Sanju Samson reunion: Report

Batting great Rahul Dravid is all set to return to the coaching role, and he has chosen the Indian Premier League as his return for the big role. Dravid, who finished his Indian cricket team head coach tenure with the 2024 T20 World Cup title, has reportedly signed a deal with his former IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The former India captain has led the Royals in the past during the 2012 and 2013 seasons and then took over the role of team director and mentor in the next two years in 2014 and 2015. Rahul Dravid took a break after guiding India to the 2024 T20 World Cup.(PTI)

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Dravid has already signed a contract with RR and discussed the plans for the next season, including player retention, ahead of the 2025 auction.

Dravid had a successful tenure as Team India's head coach as India played the finals of the 2023 WTC and ODI World Cup and finally ended India's ICC title drought with the 2024 T20 WC title in Barbados earlier this year. He took a break after finishing his tenure with the Indian team and was seen enjoying Paris Olympics events from the stands.

The report also suggested that he might team up with Vikram Rathour, India's batting coach, as Dravid's coaching staff.

Rahul Dravid set for Sanju Samson reunion

Rajasthan Royals qualified for the playoffs twice in the last three seasons under the guidance of Kumar Sangakkara, who is also the franchise's director of cricket operations. Dravid will replace Sangakkara as the head coach of Royals, but the Sri Lankan legend will continue his association with the franchise and will manage their other teams in different leagues - Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Barbados Royals in the CPL.

The inaugural champions have not won an IPL title since 2008. They came close in 2022 to reclaim the glory but lost the final to Gujarat Titans. They would want Dravid to end their title drought, which he also did with the Indian team earlier this year. Dravid will reunite with Sanju Samson, who is all set to be retained as RR captain for another season. Samson blossomed first under the 52-year-old.