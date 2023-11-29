Rahul Dravid to extend stay with Team India? BCCI set to offer new contract but India legend stays non-committal: Report

The BCCI is considering extending Rahul Dravid's coaching tenure with another two-year contract, news agency PTI reported on late Tuesday. Presently, the cricketing body is keen on having Dravid lead the Indian team during the upcoming South Africa tour, with discussions underway to finalize the details. Having steered the Indian team to runner-up positions in both the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup this year, Dravid has garnered a commendable coaching record, even if an ICC trophy remains elusive. Several voices within the BCCI advocate for maintaining Dravid as the head coach to ensure continuity for the senior team. India's head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday(HT_PRINT)

India are scheduled to embark on a tour of South Africa from December 10, 2023, to January 7, 2024, featuring three T20Is, ODIs, and two Test matches. Following the Indian Premier League season next year, India are also scheduled to take part in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

“The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has had discussions with Dravid during last week. Obviously, the fine prints of the new contract are yet to be worked out," a senior BCCI office-bearer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“But BCCI wants Dravid to go to South Africa with the Test team."

In case of VVS Laxman, he might coach the team during the first phase of the series, also allowing him to have a first-hand measure of the ‘A’ team. Laxman is currently with the Indian senior team in the ongoing T20I series against Australia as well.

“Laxman's hands are full with the NCA work plus there's another U19 World Cup coming up. There's A team tour to South Africa.

“He is also involved in cricketing matters with regards to construction of a new NCA facility which is at full swing,” the source added.

Dravid, however, hasn't yet intimated his decision as he also has multiple offers to become Team Director/Team Mentor from IPL franchises which is hefty money with much lesser involvement, the reporter further stated. However, he may also weigh in on the good work produced by his team which also involves batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip.