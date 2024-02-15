 Rahul Dravid to remain India’s head coach till T20 World Cup: Jay Shah | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Rahul Dravid to remain India’s head coach till T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

Rahul Dravid to remain India’s head coach till T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Rahul Dravid to remain India’s head coach till T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Rahul Dravid will continue to remain in the position of India’s head coach till the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June this year, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

HT Image
HT Image

Dravid’s contract ended after the ODI World Cup final last year, but he was asked to continue in his role along with other support staff for the December-January tour to South Africa without finalising the tenure.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

But Shah said he held an initial talk with Dravid here before arriving at the decision to retain the former captain’s services till the ICC showpiece to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

“After the (2023) World Cup, Rahul bhai had to leave for the South Africa tour immediately. We did not get to meet in between which finally happened today,” Shah said here on the sidelines of the renaming function of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Why are you worried about a contract for such a senior person like Rahul Dravid? Rahul bhai will remain the coach in the T20 World Cup,” Shah asserted.

However, Shah indicated that they will hold a few more rounds of discussions ahead of the marquee event.

“I will speak with him whenever there is time, there are back-to-back series happening right now. They were in South Africa, then there was a (T20I) series against Afghanistan (at home) and now England. We did not get to speak in between at all,” he added.

Shah said the IPL franchises will have to comply with workload management guidelines set by the BCCI for the centrally contracted players.

“This is the BCCI's mandate. The BCCI is the supreme body and whatever it decides the franchises will have to follow — we are above the franchises,” he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, India vs England Live Score, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On