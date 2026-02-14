Rain clouds hover over India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster in Colombo amid weather warning

India’s high-profile T20 World Cup clash with Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday evening faces the threat of weather interruptions. The Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology has flagged the possible formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, raising concerns about steady showers during the match. In an update issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre, officials indicated that unsettled conditions could develop around the same time, increasing the likelihood of rain affecting play between India and Pakistan. Rain could play spoilsport in marquee India–Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter. (PTI)

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over south-eastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February,” the statement from Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology read.

According to AccuWeather, the Khettarama area of Colombo, where the R Premadasa Stadium is situated, could see a 70–80 per cent chance of rain through the morning and afternoon. Although the risk dips slightly in the evening and night, intermittent showers may still delay the start or result in a shortened, rain-affected contest.

However, the venue is among the few international cricket grounds with full-ground covers in place, meaning play can typically resume within about 20 minutes once the rain stops.

Abhishek Sharma's fitness key for India Beyond weather worries, India also face a fitness concern around Abhishek Sharma, who missed the Namibia game after an infection that required two days in hospital. In his absence, Sanju Samson partnered Ishan Kishan at the top but failed to capitalise on a brisk start, falling for 22. The team management continues to monitor Abhishek’s recovery closely ahead of the high-stakes clash, with his availability still uncertain and a final call likely closer to match day, depending on medical assessment.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is set to play a major role for India in the big-ticket clash, especially given the all-rounder’s recent form across departments. He has consistently delivered against Pakistan over the years, scoring 315 runs in 12 innings at an average of 35 with a strike rate above 126, including two half-centuries. With the ball, he has picked up 25 wickets at an impressive average of 18.60, with best figures of 3/8. India will also count on the attacking intent of Ishan at the top, while the team remains hopeful that Abhishek regains fitness in time to strengthen the batting lineup.