Rain washes out 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

The second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was abandoned Tuesday because of rain. Heavy rain fell throughout the day and by the scheduled start of 2 p.m. local time, the covers were on and large pools of water already had formed in the outfield. The latest a match could start was 7:02 p.m. but it already was clear that with rain still falling a large puddles in some parts of Hagley Oval, no play would be possible.(Getty Images)

New Zealand leads the three-match series after winning the first match at Eden Park on Saturday by 198 runs. The third match is at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Friday.