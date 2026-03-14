Rajasthan Royals' 'connection with Guwahati' questioned as marquee matches taken out of Jaipur: ‘Never understood story’

For another IPL season in a row, Rajasthan Royals are set to play a set of their home games away from their traditional home. After having done so in 2025, the Royals will play three of their seven home games at an alternate home venue, and one which is a fair way away from their home base at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur – that being the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati. Riyan Parag and Yashasvi jaiswal headline RR's team. (AP)

In 2026, not only is Guwahati hosting three of the seven home matches for the Royals, but it’s the opening home stand – the fixtures having been announced thus far. Aakash Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, was not happy about this fact.

“Two teams are getting three games apiece at home. One of them are the Rajasthan Royals, who don’t play at home at all,” said Chopra. “I have never understood their story to date, as to what their system is.”

“Their home away from home is in Guwahati. All three of their games are in Guwahati. I am wondering what their connection with Guwahati is,” asked the former Indian cricketer.

'Team has nothing to do with Guwahati' “The team’s name is Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan is in the west of India. Guwahati is in the east of India. It’s understandable if Kolkata want to go there, as it’s their catchment area,” explained Chopra. The alternate home for Punjab Kings, for example, takes him to Dharamsala – the northernmost IPL team staying northern.

Not so for the Royals, who trek across the country – and also go to Guwahati to play the biggest matches of the season, playing host to MI, CSK, and RCB, three big-ticket matches for the fans in Guwahati to attend.

“You can still understand the affiliation for Guwahati since Riyan Parag is the captain now, but this team has nothing to do with Guwahati in any way,” admitted Chopra, referencing how the new captain might have something to do with it.

The IPL begins on March 28, and the Rajasthan Royals will need to make their home away from home a fortress.