RR predicted XI vs KKR, IPL 2022: Star overseas seamer likely to make comeback, Riyan Parag's spot in danger

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022: After enduring a tough 37-run defeat against Gujarat Titans last week, Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals slipped from the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table. However, the team has shown immense progress as compared to the previous season and will look to regain momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trent Boult was not part the playing XI against the Titans and the Kiwi speedster is likely to make a comeback in the contest. senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is terribly out of form. He picked up just one wicket from five matches while conceding 143 runs and it remains to be seen how long the team management will persist with him.

ALSO READ: RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live

R Ashwin has not been in good form and has just managed one scalp in the five matches the franchise have played so far. However, the carrom-ball specialist will not be dropped from the XI considering his economy, which is below eight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the tie between Rajasthan and Gujarat, here is how Royals playing XI could look like:

Jos Buttler: The star England opener is currently the the tournament's highest run-getter, which makes him an automatic pick. He has set the IPL on fire with 272 runs from five matches with one hundred and two fifties.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: It might be time for Rajasthan to recall Yashasvi for the opening slot. The youngster was dropped after three matches, but he could be tried in the opening slot in place of Devdutt Padikkal.

Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan captain is yet to click so far but he is the perfect man for the number three spot. He has managed 117 runs from 5 matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devdutt Padikkal: With Yashasvi coming in for the opening slot, Padikkal can go back to the middle-order slot, where he had initially started for the franchise during the initial stages.

Shimron Hetmyer: Apart from Buttler, the Windies player has been the only other Royals batter who has done well so far with 197 runs from five matches with the help of one half-century.

James Neesham: With Riyan Parag not being able to get the desired results that were expected of him, Neesham fits perfectly in the all-rounder slot.

R Ashwin: The senior India spinner has just managed one wicket from five matches while conceding 143 runs. However, it is his economy and the partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal that makes him an automatic pick going into the contest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuzvendra Chahal: The spinner has been in top form with 12 wickets from five matches, also with a fine economy of 6.80 and he would fancy to add more scalps to his name, especially against a struggling KKR batting unit.

Trent Boult: With 7 wickets from 4 matches, he is the other Royals bowler who has been doing well.

Prasidh Krishna: The seamer has produced decent show so far and will look to do well against his former franchise.

Kuldeep Sen: The player has been leaking runs at over 10 an over, however, he has managed to provide the team with breakthroughs. The franchise will look to give him another chance instead of trying Navdeep Saini, who is also available in their ranks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}