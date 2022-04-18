RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered consecutive defeats and Shreyas Iyer's men face a stiff challenge to get their campaign back on track. The two-time IPL winners take on formidable Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had also suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With three wins in six games, KKR are sixth in the points table and they will look to iron out the batting chinks against Rajasthan. Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sam Billings have been struggling with the bat, while skipper Shreyas and Andre Russell have blown hot and cold so far.

Royals will also look to revive their batting attack comprising the likes of captain Sanju Samson and young Devdutt Padikkal. The spotlight will be on Jos Buttler, who has been in sensational touch. The Englishman has scored 272 runs from five matches with one hundred and two fifties. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in top form with 12 plucks in five games so far.

Here is all you need to know about RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match live streaming…

Where is the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (April 18). The toss for RR vs KKR will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.