Chennai [India], : Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had special praise in store for Sandeep Sharma after witnessing an inspirational performance from the pacer. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson picks "next guy" after Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan's campaign ended on a heartbreaking note after their hopes of reaching the final ended with a 36-run defeat.

Despite Rajasthan's shortcomings, Sandeep stood out with his precise swinging deliveries. On a night when spinners reigned supreme, the 31-year-old speedster left his impression with a performance soothing to the eyes.

His performance summed up the season he enjoyed. Samson has closely witnessed Sandeep do his magic throughout the season and named him the "next guy" after stalwart speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

"I am happy for him. By not being picked in the auctions and coming back as a replacement. The way he bowled, he has delivered. If we look at the numbers, Sandeep Sharma in the last two years, he will be the next guy after Bumrah. He has done a great job," Samson said after the game.

During the game, he picked up two crucial wickets of SRH's power-hitting duo of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. He ended the game with 2/25 in his four over spell.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Sandeep went unsold in the IPL auction. He was signed by the Royals as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna.

From that moment, he has emerged as a crucial figure for Rajasthan in their pace bowling set-up.

Sandeep ended the season with 13 wickets under his belt in 11 matches at an economy of 8.18 and a strike rate of 17.54.

Apart from Sandeep, Rajasthan enjoyed the presence of youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.

Both players were instrumental in their batting set-up throughout the season. When the majority of the batters perished, Jurel took the fight to the opposition with his knock of 56*.

"We have had some brilliant games not only this season but from the last three years, it has been a great project for our franchise. We have found some great talent for the country. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and a lot of them are looking exciting not only for RR but definitely for the Indian cricket team. We have had some great seasons from the last three years," Samson added.

While Rajasthan fell short in booking their berth for the final, Samson is optimistic about enjoying a great final between Sunrisers and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"The condition suits both of them, so let's see how they come back again in the powerplay. SRH batsmen are very interesting, they can take the game away. KKR also will be confident, they look very exciting. It'll be a great game, that's what IPL has been giving us for the last 16 years," Samson concluded.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, Samson decided to bowl. Heinrich Klaasen's 50-run blitz helped Sunrisers post 175/9 on the board.

In reply, the spin duo didn't allow Rajasthan to stay close to the asking rate. The pacers did their job and kept the batters at bay. Rajasthan succumbed to 139/7 and suffered a 36-run defeat.

Sunrisers will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the ongoing edition at Chepauk on Sunday.

