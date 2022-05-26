Watch: Rajat Patidar's towering six off Ravi Bishnoi draws priceless reaction from VVS Laxman in LSG vs RCB IPL match

Rajat Patidar made the cricket world sit up and take notice of him with a record knock that placed Royal Challengers Bangalore one step away from a fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Patidar became the first uncapped player to score a century in the playoffs of the IPL and ended the innings unbeaten on 112 off just 54 balls. It helped RCB to a mammoth total of 207/4 and they ended up beating the Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in set-up a Qualifer 2 clash with Rajasthan Royals for a spot in the final. (More IPL News)

Patidar hit seven sixes and 12 fours in his explosive knock, at least one of which seemed to have caught the eye of National Cricket Academy (NCA) head coach and batting great VVS Laxman. Laxman, who himself was a darling of the Eden crowd during his illustrious playing career, could be seen acknowledging a six that Patidar hit leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

It was a quicker delivery from Bishnoi, Patidar swivelled and used his strong wrists to smash it over mid-wicket.

The former India cricketer and the current head of NCA was present at the Eden Gardens to watch the LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator.

LSG had done well to ensure that RCB's big name players like captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell don't make too much of a difference to the scoreboard. However, Patidar and Dinesh Karthik's partnership took the game away from them. The LSG fielders were guilty of dropping catches and giving the pair lifelines as well.

Karthik was unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls and his fifth wicket stand with Patidar produced 92 runs in just 41 balls. Patidar's century came in just 49 balls, which makes it the joint fastest ton in the IPL playoffs. Patidar and Karthik also smashed 88 runs in the death overs, which is the most scored by any team in this period of a match this season.

