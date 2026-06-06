Rajat Patidar's snub deemed 'unfair' as Harbhajan says he's 'sad' for Suryakumar Yadav too after T20I captaincy change

The selection committee sprang a few surprises while naming India's T20I squads for the Ireland and England tours, as well as the Asian Games. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to the T20 World Cup title earlier this year, was removed from the leadership role, with Shreyas Iyer handed the captaincy despite not being part of the World Cup-winning squad. The selectors also fast-tracked 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking IPL campaign, rewarding one of the season's standout performers with a maiden national call-up. However, there was no place yet again for Rajat Patidar, despite the batter leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to successive IPL titles. The contrasting decisions sparked plenty of discussion, with several notable performers finding themselves on opposite sides of the selection debate. Harbhajan questions selectors over 'unfair' Rajat Patidar call, admits being 'sad' for Suryakumar Yadav. (BCCI)

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was among the first to question Patidar's omission from the T20I squads, arguing that the batter had done enough to earn a place after another outstanding IPL season. Harbhajan expressed his disappointment on social media, highlighting Patidar's run-scoring consistency, strike rate and impact in the middle order during IPL, where he scored over 500 runs at a strike rate of 192.69, while calling the decision unfair.

"Sad no Rajat Patidar in the indian squad. What else he needs to do? Scored 501 runs strike rate almost 200. Unfair @rrjjt_01 Easily the best middle order in India . Proper striker with good technique," Harbhajan wrote on X.