Rajeev Shukla 'didn't know who Chris Martin was', reveals chat with singer's father: 'Went there for Tendulkar's event'

A viral photo of Rajeev Shukla with Coldplay’s lead vocalist, Chris Martin, sparked widespread attention on social media, but the former IPL chairman and current BCCI Vice President has now revealed that he had no idea who Martin was at the time. Rajeev Shukla (L) with Chris Martin (R) and his father (c) during an event in Mumbai(X/Rajeev Shukla)

The two were spotted together at Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation event in Mumbai, where several high-profile personalities were in attendance. Days after the image gained traction online, Shukla appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast and shared an amusing anecdote about his first encounter with the global music icon.

Speaking in Hindi, Shukla admitted, “I didn't know who Chris Martin was, I never met him. I knew there was a band, but I didn't know who he was. Sachin Tendulkar held a programme for his foundation, that's why I went there. I wouldn't have imagined that they would come here. I was introduced to him there.

“His father was sitting, and I asked him, ‘I haven’t met you, what is your introduction?' He said, ‘I’m Chris Martin's father'. Then I asked, ‘Where is Chris Martin?’ He replied that he was sitting next to me. Then I met him.”

Shukla later attended Coldplay’s concert during their India Tour 2025 and shared his impressions of the experience. While he admitted that he didn’t follow the music, he was struck by the energy and production of the show.

“It was very good. I didn’t follow the music, so I couldn’t understand the songs. I’m not lying. But the rhythm and the lighting were very impressive. The vibes were very strong—positive vibes, strong. And he was a very nice person.”

Coldplay tour of India

Coldplay recently concluded their India Tour 2025, with the final leg taking place on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad—the largest-ever ticketed concert in Indian history. Prior to that, the band played three shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21 before wrapping up their tour in Ahmedabad.

Chris Martin was accompanied by his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, throughout the India tour. Following the final concert, the couple was spotted in Prayagraj, where they took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025.