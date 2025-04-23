Ramiz Raja calls PSL 'IPL' during post-match presentation on live TV, doesn't bother correcting himself

Multan Sultans may have registered their first victory of PSL 2025 emphatically, but it was a slip of the tongue from commentator Ramiz Raja that ended up stealing some of the spotlight after the game. During the post-match presentation, as Ireland’s Josh Little was being awarded for taking the best catch of the match – a sharp dismissal of Fakhar Zaman – Raja, a former Pakistan captain and seasoned voice of cricket, mistakenly referred to the tournament as the “HBL IPL” instead of the PSL. Ramiz Raja during the post-match presentation(X)

The awkward moment drew immediate reactions from fans online, with video clips of the gaffe quickly going viral across social media.

Watch:

The blooper shortly after a high-octane contest at the Multan Cricket Stadium, where the hosts defeated Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs. Sultan’s campaign had started on a shaky note, but Tuesday’s win saw them roar back in style with an all-round show, led by a blistering innings from Yasir Khan and a disciplined bowling effort spearheaded by young pacer Ubaid Shah.

Making his first appearance this season, Yasir lit up the evening with a 44-ball 87 that included six fours and as many sixes. The opener was on song from the get-go, punishing the Qalandars’ bowling with clean hitting and confident strokeplay.

He stitched an 89-run opening partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed a breezy 32 off 17 balls. The duo’s explosive start laid the foundation for a mammoth total of 228/5 – the highest ever at the Multan venue in PSL history.

The Qalandars, chasing 229, started with promise but fizzled out under pressure. Despite brief fireworks from Fakhar Zaman (32 off 14), Sam Billings (43 off 23), and Sikandar Raza (50 off 27), they could only manage to reach 195/9 in their 20 overs. Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Josh Little’s highlight-reel catch turned the tide in Sultans’ favour.

Islamabad United stay at the top of the PSL table as the only unbeaten side in the season with four wins on the trot. Karachi Kings are second with six points from five matches, while the Qalandars are at the third position with four points.