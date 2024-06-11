Ramiz Raja fumes at PCB's Mohammad Amir-Imad Wasim move as PAK's T20WC hopes hangs in balance: 'It's backward move'

After a horror start to the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam and Co. have been put under scanners as they have been facing heat from all the corners. Suffering a major upset against the USA was a big alarming sign for Pakistan, but they didn't learn from their mistakes and succumbed under pressure once again vs arch-rivals India to lose their first two matches. The finalists of last editions are now on the verge of elimination all because of their timid approach and inability to handle pressure. Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim during their Group A match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (ANI)

Several former Pakistan cricketers have pointed out several things that led to the downfall of their cricket team, but one thing that remains common in many's thoughts is the board's decision to include Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim on the team. The two cricketers made a U-turn on their retirement earlier this year after a discussion with the PCB as they were included in the squad for the T20I contests in the build-up to the T20 World Cup and were later picked in the team for the mega ICC event.

Former Pakistan captain and PCB chief Ramiz Raja lashed out at the selectors for unretiring players and not giving chances to the young players. Raja, who is very vocal about his views and opinions, asserted that it's time for the Pakistan team to rebuild and groom the players who have the ability to handle pressure.

"You need to start rebuilding after the World Cup. You've got to pick those players who can handle pressure and those who have clarity. And I think not all of them, but I just feel that there is no need to bring out players from their retirements. By asking all these retirees to come back, you are actually negating the good work that's been done at the first class or the age group levels. It gives an impression as if there is no new talent that can come and help Pakistan cricket. You are unretiring players to help Pakistan cricket. That is not done. It's a backward move," Raja told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, it came as a shocker for many when Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2021, decided to make a U-turn and made himself available for the selection. It was also the same with Imad, who retired only last year, as the appointment of the new PCB chief - Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, changed everything for the duo.