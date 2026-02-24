Ranji final: Pundir hits 117* in solid J&K start vs Karnataka

New Delhi: In the lead-up to the Ranji Trophy final, spectators and cricket aficionados had hoped for a balanced pitch so that the contest would be lively. After all, Karnataka’s batting might was expected to test the resolve of Jammu and Kashmir’s potent bowling attack. Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Pundir plays a shot against Karnataka on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. (PTI)

However, after winning the toss and opting to bat in Hubballi, J&K dominated the opening day in a way few may have expected them to, reaching 284/2 at stumps on Day 1.

It started with opener Yawer Hassan (88) and Shubham Pundir (117*) playing knocks to remember and stitching a fine 139-run stand for the second wicket. The duo, who had lean seasons with the bat before this, turned up on the day it mattered.

J&K were dealt a blow before the final after opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out with lower back spasm and allrounder Vanshaj Sharma picked up an ankle injury. Replacing Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal was dismissed for 6.

With an open ground – a stand was named after ex-India spinner Sunil Joshi before the game – the batters, besides the Karnataka pacers, also had to deal with the morning breeze aiding seam. Hassan said the wicket was a touch damp in the morning and it assisted the pacers. The Karnataka pacers tested the batters with the new ball and extracted movement as well as bounce.

J&K managed just 25 runs in 14 overs. But as the day progressed, the track got better for batting and Hassan and Pundir laid a solid foundation.

Hassan, from Anantnag, only made his first-class debut last year, in Rohit Sharma’s last red-ball game. He scored a vital half-century off 150 balls – his first first-class fifty. He looked in great touch until the moment India pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/36) nicked him out with KL Rahul at second slip taking a fine catch.

Left-handed Pundir, 27, had a day to remember. He batted with assurance and raised a fine century, his second of the season. Krishna missed his lines a couple of times and Pundir feasted on them with on-drives that fetched him boundaries. Pundir reached his hundred in style, smashing young left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty (0/68) for six over mid-wicket.

J&K skipper Paras Dogra added to their injury concerns after Krishna’s sharp bouncer struck his neck. The 41-year-old was forced to retire hurt on nine.

That brought in Abdul Samad – J&K’s highest run-scorer of the season. His form and a well-set Pundir on the other end, their batting reached flow state. Samad took on pacer Vidyadhar Patil (0/66), hitting him for three consecutive fours to put pressure on Karnataka. As the day drew to a close, he targeted leg spinner Shreyas Gopal – the leading wicket-taker of the season – for a six and four in the same over before reaching his fifty off 64 balls in the penultimate over of the day.

Karnataka bowlers kept pegging away and their pacers often beat the outside edge, but found no luck. Vyshak Vijaykumar went wicketless although he was the most economical. He conceded just 25 runs in 18 overs. Spinners Gopal and Shetty though struggled to contain the run-flow. It seemed like the J&K batters were sent in with an uncomplicated message to make use of the good batting conditions on offer and bat as long as possible to set up a big total. Dogra had pointed out that the wicket looked dry and could grip as the match played out.

With Pundir and Samad (52*) well set, their unbeaten partnership of 105 ensured the day ended positively for J&K.

As things stand, Karnataka – who have won two of the four previous meetings between the sides – would be hoping to apply themselves better and for some luck to fight back on the second day on home turf.

Brief scores: J & K 284/2 (Yawer Hassan 88, Shubham Pundir 117*, Abdul Samad 52*, Prasidh Krishna 2/36) v Karnataka.