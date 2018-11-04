Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 04, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Day 4, Round 1: Gujarat trounce Baroda, Maharashtra draw with Vidarbha

Catch all the action from the fourth day of the first round of the 2018-19 season of the Ranji Trophy with our updates.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 04, 2018 16:18 IST
highlights

A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.

Follow the updates from the fourth day here:

16:14 hrs IST

Tare slams century

Aditya Tare slams century as Mumbai’s match with Railways ends in a draw. 3 points to Mumbai, 1 to Railways.

 

 

15:33 hrs IST

More draws

As expected Maharashtra’s match with Vidarbha has also ended in a draw. Three other matches, Jharkhand vs Assam, Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh and Andhra vs Punjab have also ended in draws. Teams with first innings lead get three points and the other team gets one point.

 

 

 

15:20 hrs IST

Match drawn

The match between Odisha and Haryana ends in a draw. Elsewhere Maharashtra vs Vidarbha is edging towards a draw. Haryana and Maharashtra had first innings lead and will get the majority of the points.

 

14:36 hrs IST

Clinical win for Gujarat

Gujarat beat Baroda by 9 wickets to start their Ranji Trophy campaign in style.

14:20 hrs IST

Fifty for Tare and Easwaran

Quality knocks from both the batsmen. While Aditya Tare scores a fifty for Mumbai, Easwaran does it for Bengal.

13:50 hrs IST

Gujarat inches away from win

Gujarat are on route to winning their opening game of the season.

13:30 hrs IST

Rahul Chahar making it count

With cousin Deepak already breaking into the national team, Rahul is now looking to make it big. Has picked 4 wickets against J&K so far in this game.

13:00 hrs IST

Gujarat in cruise mode

Gujarat are on the road to register a win against Baroda.

12:40 hrs IST

First session done with

The games have entered the final day and the first session is done with.

12:00 hrs IST

Can Services do it?

Services need another 332 to win but have lost 2 wickets.

11:30 hrs IST

Tamil Nadu playing steady

Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith hold fort.

09:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the day of the first round matches in the 2018-19 edition of India’s premier domestic tournament - Ranji Trophy. We will get you the scores of all the matches that are being played across the country.