Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Day 4, Round 1: Gujarat trounce Baroda, Maharashtra draw with Vidarbha
Catch all the action from the fourth day of the first round of the 2018-19 season of the Ranji Trophy with our updates.
16:14 hrs IST
Tare slams century
15:33 hrs IST
More draws
15:20 hrs IST
Match drawn
14:36 hrs IST
Clinical win for Gujarat
14:20 hrs IST
Fifty for Tare and Easwaran
13:50 hrs IST
Gujarat inches away from win
13:30 hrs IST
Rahul Chahar making it count
13:00 hrs IST
Gujarat in cruise mode
12:40 hrs IST
First session done with
12:00 hrs IST
Can Services do it?
11:30 hrs IST
Tamil Nadu playing steady
09:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.
Follow the updates from the fourth day here:
Tare slams century
Aditya Tare slams century as Mumbai’s match with Railways ends in a draw. 3 points to Mumbai, 1 to Railways.
Aditya Tare 100 runs in 187 balls (11x4, 2x6) Mumbai 321/5 #RLWvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/X6V0pmN5Wl— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Railways vs Mumbai - Match Drawn Mumbai took first innings lead #RLWvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/X6V0pmN5Wl— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
More draws
As expected Maharashtra’s match with Vidarbha has also ended in a draw. Three other matches, Jharkhand vs Assam, Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh and Andhra vs Punjab have also ended in draws. Teams with first innings lead get three points and the other team gets one point.
Andhra vs Punjab - Match Drawn Andhra took first innings lead #APvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/qfEzLiGnUd— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh - Match Drawn Saurashtra took first innings lead #SAUvCHH @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/ytkNLuKNtT— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Jharkhand vs Assam - Match Drawn Jharkhand took first innings lead #JHAvASM @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/dvlz9rsV4a— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Match drawn
The match between Odisha and Haryana ends in a draw. Elsewhere Maharashtra vs Vidarbha is edging towards a draw. Haryana and Maharashtra had first innings lead and will get the majority of the points.
Odisha vs Haryana - Match Drawn Haryana took first innings lead #ODIvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/Y5itYcvzLD— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Clinical win for Gujarat
Gujarat beat Baroda by 9 wickets to start their Ranji Trophy campaign in style.
Gujarat Won by 9 Wicket(s) #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/eY2fu4J5Bg— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Fifty for Tare and Easwaran
Quality knocks from both the batsmen. While Aditya Tare scores a fifty for Mumbai, Easwaran does it for Bengal.
Aditya Tare 50 runs in 134 balls (7x4, 0x6) Mumbai 221/5 #RLWvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/X6V0pmN5Wl— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
A R Easwaran 50 runs in 77 balls (7x4, 0x6) Bengal 91/0 #HPvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/uzhvcFO0ky— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Gujarat inches away from win
Gujarat are on route to winning their opening game of the season.
End Of Over 40 - Gujarat 129/1, Need 39 Run(s) to Win, B H Merai 17(61) P K Panchal 89(111) #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Rahul Chahar making it count
With cousin Deepak already breaking into the national team, Rahul is now looking to make it big. Has picked 4 wickets against J&K so far in this game.
R D Chahar 4 WICKETS! (18.0-2-48-4), J & K 198/6 #RAJvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Gujarat in cruise mode
Gujarat are on the road to register a win against Baroda.
P K Panchal 50 runs in 67 balls (7x4, 0x6) Gujarat 73/1 #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/eY2fu4J5Bg— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
First session done with
The games have entered the final day and the first session is done with.
J & K 151/4 in 46.6 Overs #RAJvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/hWAUHXI6oH— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
WICKET! Over: 20.4 Rajat Paliwal 0(7) ct S K Patel b Rana Datta, Services 63/4 #TPAvSER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
End Of Over 10 - Assam 39/1, Need 238 Run(s) to Win, Rishav Das 24(30) Sibsankar Roy 6(10) #JHAvASM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Vidarbha 401/5 in 136.3 Overs #MAHvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/ThCwyAYXhE— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Mayank Markande 5 WICKETS! (55.0-14-129-5), Andhra 423/9 #APvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
End Of Over 10 - Bengal 28/0, Lead By 84 Runs, Abhishek Kumar Raman 7(37) A R Easwaran 15(23) #HPvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
WICKET! Over: 155.5 Ayyappa Bandaru 0(13) lbw Arpit Pannu, Andhra 423/10 #APvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Mumbai 150/4 in 63.4 Overs #RLWvMUM @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/X6V0pmN5Wl— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Can Services do it?
Services need another 332 to win but have lost 2 wickets.
End Of Over 10 - Services 23/2, Need 332 Run(s) to Win, Ravi Chauhan 10(24) Aanshul Gupta 12(34) #TPAvSER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Tamil Nadu playing steady
Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith hold fort.
End Of Over 30 - Tamil Nadu 95/2, Trail By 298 Runs, B Indrajith 33(46) B Aparajith 11(29) #TNvMP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the day of the first round matches in the 2018-19 edition of India’s premier domestic tournament - Ranji Trophy. We will get you the scores of all the matches that are being played across the country.