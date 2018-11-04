Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Day 4, Round 1: Gujarat trounce Baroda, Maharashtra draw with Vidarbha

A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, participating in the Ranji Trophy beginning Thursday pose a massive logistical challenge for a cricket board going through administrative chaos. The new teams -- Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya , Bihar and Puducherry -- did feature in the recently held 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge.

15:20 hrs IST Match drawn The match between Odisha and Haryana ends in a draw. Elsewhere Maharashtra vs Vidarbha is edging towards a draw. Haryana and Maharashtra had first innings lead and will get the majority of the points. Odisha vs Haryana - Match Drawn Haryana took first innings lead #ODIvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/Y5itYcvzLD — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018





14:36 hrs IST Clinical win for Gujarat Gujarat beat Baroda by 9 wickets to start their Ranji Trophy campaign in style. Gujarat Won by 9 Wicket(s) #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/eY2fu4J5Bg — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018





13:50 hrs IST Gujarat inches away from win Gujarat are on route to winning their opening game of the season. End Of Over 40 - Gujarat 129/1, Need 39 Run(s) to Win, B H Merai 17(61) P K Panchal 89(111) #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018





13:30 hrs IST Rahul Chahar making it count With cousin Deepak already breaking into the national team, Rahul is now looking to make it big. Has picked 4 wickets against J&K so far in this game. R D Chahar 4 WICKETS! (18.0-2-48-4), J & K 198/6 #RAJvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018





13:00 hrs IST Gujarat in cruise mode Gujarat are on the road to register a win against Baroda. P K Panchal 50 runs in 67 balls (7x4, 0x6) Gujarat 73/1 #BDAvGUJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/eY2fu4J5Bg — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018





12:00 hrs IST Can Services do it? Services need another 332 to win but have lost 2 wickets. End Of Over 10 - Services 23/2, Need 332 Run(s) to Win, Ravi Chauhan 10(24) Aanshul Gupta 12(34) #TPAvSER @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018





11:30 hrs IST Tamil Nadu playing steady Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith hold fort. End Of Over 30 - Tamil Nadu 95/2, Trail By 298 Runs, B Indrajith 33(46) B Aparajith 11(29) #TNvMP @paytm #RanjiTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 4, 2018



