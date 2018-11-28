Ranji Trophy 2018-19, live cricket updates, Round 4 Day 1
Catch all the action from across the country on the opening day of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 with our live updates.
-
09:20 hrs IST
Toss news
-
09:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
It is time for the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. Three rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. Yuvraj Singh returning to the Ranji fold ahead of the IPL auctions is one of the highlights going into this round. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The new teams did feature in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy, but playing red-ball cricket will be a tougher challenge as has been witnessed by some of them so far this season.
Catch all the live updates here:
Toss news
A look at the toss results as the first day of the fourth round gets underway:
Cricket Association of Mizoram Won the Toss & elected to bat #CAPvCAM @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Maharashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat #KARvMAH @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Chhattisgarh Won the Toss & elected to bat #CHHvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Himachal Won the Toss & elected to bat #HYDvHP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Goa Won the Toss & elected to bat #GOAvJHA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Kerala Won the Toss & elected to bat #KERvMP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Delhi Won the Toss & elected to bat #DELvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to bat #SAUvBDA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
J & K Won the Toss & elected to bat #SERvJK @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Tamil Nadu Won the Toss & elected to bat #TNvBEN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Team Uttarakhand Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Bihar Won the Toss & elected to bat @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Odisha Won the Toss & elected to Field #ODIvTPA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Meghalaya Won the Toss & elected to Field @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Haryana Won the Toss & elected to Field #ASMvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2018
Hello and welcome
Three rounds have been played and it is time for the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. Season 2018-19 has seen a record 37 teams fighting it out for top glory. Interestingly, the Delhi vs Punjab game will have fans stuck to their screens as Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir will be fighting it out with the IPL auctions coming up.
Round IV of the @paytm #RanjiTrophy will begin tomorrow. — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 27, 2018
Broadcast details ⏬
📺 @MumbaiCricAssoc v @GujaratRanji
💻 @delhi_cricket v @TeamRanjiPunjab
💻 @UPCACricket v Team Rajasthan
Live scoring of all matches on https://t.co/pQRlXkk7g4 pic.twitter.com/hMVbR4pebJ