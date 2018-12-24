 Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 7 Day 3, live score and updates
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the live updates from the third day of the round seven matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 24, 2018 11:31 IST
highlights

Table toppers Saurashtra and former champions Mumbai were involved in a keen tussle for the first innings lead on day two of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Saurashtra bowled out Mumbai for 394 in the first innings in the morning and then replied with 213 for five wickets at close,still adrift of the home teams total by 181 runs after weathering an early collapse that saw them slumping to 37 for three.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reduced Tripura to 33/4 after piling up 552/7 declared in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match.

Choosing to bat at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekna Cricket Stadium, Uttar Pradesh rode on a double century by middle order batsman Priyam Garg (206).

Catch the live updates from all the Ranji Trophy matches on Day 3 here -

11:31 hrs IST

Bihar lead by 313 runs

 

11:29 hrs IST

Rahmat Ullah goes for 107

 

10:50 hrs IST

Robin Bist scores 150 off 320 balls

 

10:49 hrs IST

Saurashtra trail by 145 runs

 

10:35 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the third day of the round seven matches of the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the updates from the matches that is going on from all over the country.