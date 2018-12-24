Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 7 Day 3, live score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the live updates from the third day of the round seven matches of the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy.
11:31 hrs IST
Bihar lead by 313 runs
11:29 hrs IST
Rahmat Ullah goes for 107
10:50 hrs IST
Robin Bist scores 150 off 320 balls
10:49 hrs IST
Saurashtra trail by 145 runs
10:35 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Table toppers Saurashtra and former champions Mumbai were involved in a keen tussle for the first innings lead on day two of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Saurashtra bowled out Mumbai for 394 in the first innings in the morning and then replied with 213 for five wickets at close,still adrift of the home teams total by 181 runs after weathering an early collapse that saw them slumping to 37 for three.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reduced Tripura to 33/4 after piling up 552/7 declared in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match.
Choosing to bat at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekna Cricket Stadium, Uttar Pradesh rode on a double century by middle order batsman Priyam Garg (206).
Catch the live updates from all the Ranji Trophy matches on Day 3 here -
End Of Over 90 - Bihar 372/5, Lead By 313 Runs, Vikash Ranjan 0(5) Utkarsh 14(32) @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2018
WICKET! Over: 88.6 Rahmat Ullah 107(155) ct Imliwati b Tahmeed, Bihar 372/5 @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2018
End Innings: Team Rajasthan - 490/6 dec in 157.6 overs (Robin Bist 150 off 320, R D Chahar 16 off 16) #RAJvHAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2018
End Of Over 80 - Saurashtra 249/7, Trail By 145 Runs, J Unadkat 0(4) Chirag Jani 16(39) #MUMvSAU @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 24, 2018
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the third day of the round seven matches of the Ranji Trophy. We will get you the updates from the matches that is going on from all over the country.