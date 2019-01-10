Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Round 9 Day 4, Highlights: As It Happened
Catch all the highlights from round 9, day 4 of Ranji Trophy 2018-19.
16:00 hrs IST
Bengal vs Punjab ends in draw
15:45 hrs IST
Kerala win
14:50 hrs IST
Anmolpreet Singh and Shubman Gill fall cheaply
14:30 hrs IST
Bengal declare
14:00 hrs IST
Kerala chase win
13:45 hrs IST
Tamil Nadu extend lead
13:15 hrs IST
Jharkhand win
12:45 hrs IST
Shahbaz Nadeem takes 4 wickets
12:00 hrs IST
Bengal lead over 50
11:20 hrs IST
J&K in trouble
11:00 hrs IST
Vinoop Manoharan reaches fifty
10:30 hrs IST
R Sai Kishore scalps 4
10:15 hrs IST
Lalit Yadav misses out on century
10:00 hrs IST
Delhi go past 300
09:45 hrs IST
Manoj Tiwary out for 105
It is time for the ninth round of the Ranji Trophy. Eight rounds have been completed and while there have been some quality performances from the old warhorses of domestic cricket in the country, some of the new stars have also taken to the stage with vengeance. A record 37 teams, including seven debutants from the northeast, are participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.
Here are the highlights from the fourth day -
Bengal vs Punjab ends in draw
Bengal vs Punjab - Match Drawn Punjab took first innings lead #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/NxzQCwI4gj— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Kerala win
Kerala Won by 5 Wicket(s) #HPvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/UM7qzsFHQs— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Anmolpreet Singh and Shubman Gill fall cheaply
WICKET! Over: 3.1 Anmolpreet Singh 6(7) ct Anustup Majumdar b Mukesh Kumar, Punjab 25/2 #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
WICKET! Over: 2.2 Shubman Gill 8(9) b Ashoke Dinda, Punjab 13/1 #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Bengal declare
End Innings: Bengal - 432/6 dec in 129.6 overs (Pradipta Pramanik 4 off 1, A R Easwaran 201 off 370) #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Kerala chase win
End Of Over 50 - Kerala 208/4, Need 89 Run(s) to Win, Sachin Baby 61(83) Sanju Samson 1(1) #HPvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Tamil Nadu extend lead
End Of Over 20 - Tamil Nadu 49/0, Lead By 145 Runs, B Aparajith 16(58) N Jagadeesan 29(61) #TNvDEL @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Jharkhand win
Jharkhand Won by an innings and 48 Run(s) #JKvJHA @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/NgsyJmNntc— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Shahbaz Nadeem takes 4 wickets
Shahbaz Nadeem 4 WICKETS! (15.1-9-26-4), J & K 72/8 #JKvJHA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Bengal lead over 50
End Of Over 100 - Bengal 311/4, Lead By 51 Runs, A R Easwaran 147(269) Writtick Bijoy Chatterjee 21(86) #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
J&K in trouble
End Of Over 30 - J & K 54/4, Trail By 114 Runs, Parvez Rasool 1(21) Irfan Pathan 6(11) #JKvJHA @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Vinoop Manoharan reaches fifty
Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 50 runs in 61 balls (7x4, 0x6) Kerala 99/1 #HPvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/UM7qzsFHQs— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
R Sai Kishore scalps 4
R Sai Kishore 4 WICKETS! (36.1-10-81-4), Delhi 312/8 #TNvDEL @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Lalit Yadav misses out on century
WICKET! Over: 114.6 Lalit Yadav 91(192) ct Kousik J (Sub) b R Sai Kishore, Delhi 312/7 #TNvDEL @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Delhi go past 300
Delhi 301/6 in 109.6 Overs #TNvDEL @paytm #RanjiTrophy Scorecard:https://t.co/PlH6x1nDAV— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019
Manoj Tiwary out for 105
WICKET! Over: 71.3 Manoj Tiwary 105(173) b Vinay Choudhary, Bengal 260/3 #BENvPUN @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2019