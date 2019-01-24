 Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Semi-finals Day 1: Live cricket score and updates
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the action of the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final matches through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 24, 2019 11:13 IST
highlights

Preview: Kerala is in uncharted territory and will hope to turn the tables on the in-form defending champion Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. Having lost to Vidarbha in the quarterfinal last year, the home team will want to exact revenge, having made history by reaching the last four.In the other clash of the semis, Karnataka take on Saurashtra.

Follow the live updates below -

11:01 hrs IST

Umesh wrecks Kerala top-order

10:41 hrs IST

Kerala struggling

10:20 hrs IST

Karnataka lose early wickets

09:50 hrs IST

Vidabha vs Kerala

09:40 hrs IST

Karnataka vs Saurashtra

09:30 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final. In the two matches, Kerala take on Vidarbha while Karnataka fight it out against Saurashtra for a place in the final.