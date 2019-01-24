Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Semi-finals Day 1: Live cricket score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Catch all the action of the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final matches through our live blog.
11:01 hrs IST
Umesh wrecks Kerala top-order
10:41 hrs IST
Kerala struggling
10:20 hrs IST
Karnataka lose early wickets
09:50 hrs IST
Vidabha vs Kerala
09:40 hrs IST
Karnataka vs Saurashtra
09:30 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Preview: Kerala is in uncharted territory and will hope to turn the tables on the in-form defending champion Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. Having lost to Vidarbha in the quarterfinal last year, the home team will want to exact revenge, having made history by reaching the last four.In the other clash of the semis, Karnataka take on Saurashtra.
Follow the live updates below -
Umesh Yadav 4 WICKETS! (5.4-1-17-4), Kerala 40/5 #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Kerala struggling
End Of Over 10 - Kerala 28/4 K B Arun Karthick 0(1) Sachin Baby 9(12) #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Karnataka lose early wickets
WICKET! Over: 10.3 Mayank Agarwal 2(30) ct Snell Patel b J Unadkat, Karnataka 19/3 #SAUvKAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Vidabha vs Kerala
Vidarbha Won the Toss & elected to Field #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Kerala - Playing XI #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1 pic.twitter.com/NIDszGo4uM— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Vidarbha - Playing XI #VIDvKER @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF1 pic.twitter.com/FejkCu5eIf— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Karnataka vs Saurashtra
Karnataka Won the Toss & elected to bat #SAUvKAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Karnataka - Playing XI #SAUvKAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF2 pic.twitter.com/7lBkX2vwtR— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
Saurashtra - Playing XI #SAUvKAR @paytm #RanjiTrophy #SF2 pic.twitter.com/2tkxFpOOSp— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 24, 2019
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final. In the two matches, Kerala take on Vidarbha while Karnataka fight it out against Saurashtra for a place in the final.