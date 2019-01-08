Ranji Trophy: Baroda prevail over Karnataka to keep quarterfinal hopes alive

Deepak Hooda and Bhargav Bhatt cliamed five wickets each to help Baroda register a nail-biting win against Karnataka in a Group A Ranji Trophy match and keep their quarterfinals hopes alive here on Tuesday.

On a day when as many as 16 wickets fell, Baroda almost lost the match, but ultimately won by two wickets, chasing down a 110-run target in their second innings.

After this win, Baroda are now placed third with 26 points from eight matches. They had won three matches, lost one and drew the remaining matches.

On the other hand, Karnataka retained their second place with 27 points from eight matches. They have won three matches and lost two.

Yet, both Baroda and Karnataka’s fortunes of qualifying for the quarterfinal depend on other match results.

Batting first, Baroda dismissed Karnataka for 112 before the hosts scored 223 runs, riding on Sonalki’s 69 and a 60-ball 51 by Hooda, to take a crucial lead.

In the second innings, Karnataka were bowled out for 220, leaving Baroda to get 110 runs to win the match. Yusuf Pathan’s 41 off 30 balls with seven boundaries and a six played a crucial role in achieving the target.

Bhatt produced an impressive performance as he bagged eight wickets in the match. He ended the first innings with figures of 3 for 27 and 5 for 116 in the second innings.

Bhatt was ably assisted by Hooda who also claimed five wickets while conceding 31 runs in 14.4 overs.

In the first innings, Lukman Meriwala (3/22), Bhatt (3/27), Rishi Arothe (2/34) and Soaeb Tai (2/7) were among the wicket-takers for Baroda.

Resuming at 13 for 2 with a deficit of 98 runs, Karnataka lost overnight batsman Karun Nair after he made 12 runs. He was stumped by Mitesh Patel off Bhatt.

Captain Manish Pandey had a crucial 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Krishnamurthy Siddharth, who scored 64 in 87 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes. He was trapped leg before the wicket by Bhatt.

Thereafter, Karnataka lost two quick wickets of Dega Nischal (16) and Pandey, who smashed 50 off 75 balls, with six boundaries.

After the fall of Pandey, none of the batsmen including Shreyas Gopal (29) and B R Sharath (22), made big contributions as the visiting side folded their second innings at 220 in 63.4 overs.

Baroda started off their run chase poorly as they lost their both openers Kedar Devdhar (10) and Aditya Waghmode (4), leaving the side struggling at 19 for two in 9.4 overs.

Deepak Hooda and Vishnu Solanki, who had belted half centuries in first innings, could not last long. Hooda was run out for nought and Solanki was clean bowled by Prasidh Krishna, after he made 20 runs.

Patel was the fifth batsman to return to the pavilion, after facing two balls. Krunal Pandya failed to open his account after facing eight balls.

Pathan, who played a brisk knock, succumbed to Shreyas Gopal, leaving Baroda at 89 for seven, needing 23 more runs to win with three wickets in hands.

Bhatt and (9 not out) and Rishi Arothe (12 not out), saw Baroda get past the target in the end.

Star bowlers for Karnataka in the second innings were Prasidh (3/14), Ronit More (2/57), Shreyas Gopal (2/12). In the fist innings, Gopal (4/47) and Shubhang Hegde (4/74) had emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for Karnataka. Brief Scores: Karnataka: 112 and 220 all out in 63.4 overs (Krishnamurthy Siddahrth 64, Manish Pandey 50; Bhargav Bhatt 5/116, Deepak Hooda (5/31).

Baroda: 223 and 110 for 8 in 28.1 overs (Yusuf Pathan 41; Prasidh Krishna 3/14, Ronit More 2/57, Shreyas Gopal 2/12). Baroda won by 2 wickets.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 19:13 IST