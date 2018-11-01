Ranji Trophy: Chetan Bist hits 146 as Rajasthan score 300/3 against J&K

Wicketkeeper batsman Chetan Bist scored an unbeaten 146 in Rajasthan’s 300 for 3 against Jammu and Kashmir in a Ranji Trophy group C encounter on Thursday.

Chetan hit 22 boundaries in his 246-ball knock adding 87 for the third wicket with elder brother Robin Bist (39). The junior Bist also added 86 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with former skipper Ashok Menaria (45 batting).

For Jammu and Kashmir, pacer Umar Nazir got two wickets while Parvez Rasool also picked up a wicket.

Brief Scores

Rajasthan 300/3 (Chetan Bist 146 batting, Ashok Menaria 45 batting, Umar Nazir 2/74) vs Jammu and Kashmir.

Jharkhand 266/6 (Nazim Siddiqui 72, Utkarsh Singh 63 batting) vs Assam Odisha 232/6 (Anurag Sarangi 114, Mohit Sharma 2/44) vs Haryana Uttar Pradesh 153/1 (Madhav Kaushik 83 batting, Mohammed Saif 54 batting).

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 22:44 IST