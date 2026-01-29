Ranji Trophy: Delhi crumble despite Sangwan ton

Mumbai/Chandigarh: Riding on pacer Mohit Avasthi’s 5/62, Mumbai pegged Delhi back after a fine century from opener Sanat Sangwan on the first day of their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match at the MCA-BKC ground here on Thursday. Delhi captain Sanat Sangwan scored 102 against Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy match at MCA BKC ground Mumbai. (HT)

From 111/1, Delhi were bowled out for 221 after being asked to bat. Mumbai were 13/1 at stumps.

Sangwan waged a somewhat lone battle, scoring 118 off 218 balls (11x4s, 2x6s). He stitched a 100-run second-wicket stand with No.3 Vaibhav Kandpal. Once Shams Mulani dismissed the latter, the Delhi innings crumbled. Avasthi ripped through the middle order, sending back Aryan Rana and captain Ayush Doseja within a space of three balls before also removing Sumit Mathur. Sangwan’s slog sweep off Mulani was then caught sharply by Tushar Deshpande.

“I’m happy to have scored a hundred,” said Sangwan after the day’s play. “But I felt I could have scored more, and we could have put on 30-40 more. But, looking at this wicket, I feel like we have a good total.”

In Mohali, from being 168/6 to finishing the day at 303/9, hosts Punjab made a fine comeback against Karnataka. Batting at No.7, 21-year-old Emanjot Singh Chahal’s unbeaten 77 runs rescued Punjab. For Karnataka, Shreyas Gopal and Vidhadhar Patil bagged three wickets each on the spin-friendly track.

In Chandigarh, a splendid bowling performance led by seasoned left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat helped Saurashtra bundle out Chandigarh for 136 in 42.1 overs. Unadkat (4/44) was the standout performer.

Brief scores (select matches): Delhi 221 (Sanat Sangwan 118; Mohit Avasthi 5/62) vs Mumbai 13/1; Chhattisgarh 283 (Vikalp Tiwary 94, Prateek Yadav 106; Mohammed Siraj 4/56) vs Hyderabad 56/0; Uttar Pradesh 237 (Dhruv Jurel 96, Shivam Mavi 47, Harsh Dubey 6/63) vs Vidarbha 33/0; Punjab 303/9 (Abhijeet Garg 81, Emanjot Singh Chahal 77 batting) vs Karnataka; Chandigarh 136 (Jaydev Unadkat 4/44) vs Saurashtra 167/1.