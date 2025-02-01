Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranji Trophy: Delhi short fall of knockouts, secure an innings win against Railways; Kohli's return concludes with single-digit score

ANI |
Feb 01, 2025 02:40 PM IST

With this win, Delhi is at the third place in Group D with two wins, two draws and three losses, giving them 21 points. However it is not enough to give them a place in the knockout stages. Star India batter Virat Kohli also failed to impress on his return to the tournament after 13 years, scoring just 6 off 15 balls in the first innings.

New Delhi [India], : A brilliant all-round show by Sumit Mathur and an aggressive knock by skipper Ayush Badoni helped Delhi secure a memorable win by an innings and 19 runs against Railways in their final league stage Ranji Trophy clash at the home ground of Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday.

Ranji Trophy: Delhi short fall of knockouts, secure an innings win against Railways; Kohli's return concludes with single-digit score
Ranji Trophy: Delhi short fall of knockouts, secure an innings win against Railways; Kohli's return concludes with single-digit score

With this win, Delhi is at the third place in Group D with two wins, two draws and three losses, giving them 21 points. However it is not enough to give them a place in the knockout stages. Star India batter Virat Kohli also failed to impress on his return to the tournament after 13 years, scoring just 6 off 15 balls in the first innings.

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first. Railways were skittled out for 241, with Upendra Yadav and Karn Sharma scoring fifties and stabilising the innings after the team was reduced to 66/5.

Sumit and Navdeep Saini were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi.

In their first innings, Delhi lost Arpit Rana early. Sanat Sangwan and Yash Dhull did stitch a 67-run stand, but the dismissal of Dhull was met with massive cheers even from the home crowd as it led to arrival of Virat at the crease, but his underwhelming stint ended at just 6 run in 15 balls. With Delhi left struggling at 97/4, a 133-run stand from Mathur and Badoni helping Delhi reach near the lead score. After attaining a healthy lead, Mathur departed as the ninth wicket.

Delhi was bundled out for 374 runs, taking a 133 run lead.

Himanshu Sangwan was the top bowler for Railways and cleaned up Virat's stumps as well. Kunal Yadav got 3/104.

Railways was totally derailed in the fourth innings, as only Mohammad Saif and Ayan Chaudhari could cross 20 runs. Railways was skittled out for 114 runs and Delhi won the game by an innings and 19 runs.

Shivam Sharma took a match-winning fifer for Delhi.

Mathur walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On