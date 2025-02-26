Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala: KER win toss, choose to bowl in 1st ever Ranji final
- 50 Mins ago OUT! An early strike for Kerala!
- 52 Mins ago Here we go then!
- 1 Mins ago Pitch report
- 2 Mins ago Kerala XI
- 2 Mins ago Vidarbha XI
- 17 Mins ago TOSS ALERT!
- 28 Mins ago The legend of Jalaj Saxena
- 38 Mins ago Sanju Samson's absence explained...
- 42 Mins ago Kerala full squad
- 57 Sec ago Vidarbha full squad
- 8 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
Ranji Trophy 2025 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala: At the end of a long Ranji Trophy campaign, the final is finally set to get underway, with two fairly inexperienced Ranji Trophy finalists set to lock horns as they try to bring the famous old trophy back home with them. In the title clash, it’s a pair of fairly unfancied teams, with Vidarbha taking on Kerala in the southern state’s first ever Ranji Trophy final....Read More
The road to the final has been a spectacular one for Kerala, and there are no two ways about it. Beyond all the quality and experience they possess throughout the team, they have also shown fighting spirit and an ability to come through in the clutch — beginning all the way in the group stage where they survived three final day sessions against MP, but more notably and memorably in the knockout stages.
Kerala first scraped by thanks to a narrow first-innings lead over the favoured Jammu and Kashmir, batting second in that match and just scraping by. Next, they looked set to lose out on a first-innings lead against Gujarat, and therefore on the final, but a miraculous bounce off Salman Nizar’s helmet at short-leg gave them an equally miraculous passage through to the finals. Nizar was left concussed, but ask him, and he would tell you he would go through it all over again.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha continue to establish themselves as one of the premier domestic units of this generation. Investments in cricket straight through to the grassroots levels and a greater focus on providing an environment of domestic stability means Vidarbha are gunning for a third Ranji title in just seven seasons, a credit to the development of a team that had never won it before.
Vidarbha enter on the back of four outright victories, and they are certainly the form team and the ones to beat. They went with a 6-1-0 record in the group stages, remaining unbeaten, and then went on to beat the always-strong Tamil Nadu in the quarters, before knocking out the defending champions Mumbai when it finally looked like they had put the pieces together after a lacklustre group stage. There are many terrific parts to Vidarbha’s squad, including leading Ranji wicket-taker Harsh Dubey, and at this point are looking like a team that could be impossible to stop.
So it’s a traditional David vs Goliath story, the plucky nothing-to-lose underdogs who have fought their way here, against the best team in the country and one which has almost forgotten to lose in first class cricket. Vidarbha lost the Vijay Hazare Trophy final only a few short weeks ago, though, falling narrowly short, and that is a fate that they will fight and scrape to avoid happening to them twice in a season.
They are the hosts in Nagpur, getting home advantage, and importantly there are plenty in the unit who know what it takes to win. But teams on a fairytale run like the one Kerala is on never bow out quietly: they will bring the fight right back to Vidarbha, and are certain to provide drama all the way through. Over the course of four days, this could prove to be a truly memorable Ranji Trophy final.
Maiden to start with for Eden Apple Tom
And he beats Shorey fifth ball. This is a very good start for Kerala, exactly what they would've wanted to do to settle any nerves due to the occassion of it all. There is a chance that this pitch could just settle and die off in about an hour though and so they would be on the hunt for more.
OUT! An early strike for Kerala!
Big appeal for LBW second ball, umpire says no, and Baby reviews successfully! Nidheesh gets it to pitch in line of the stumps on good length, slight nip back into the left hander. His front foot goes so far across that there was no way his bat was coming down first to the ball. It is taken flush on the pads and three reds on ball tracking.
Here we go then!
All right good conditions for the bowlers early on here. Parth Rekade facing up with Dhruv Shorey at the other end. Nidheesh has the new ball in his hands. The 2024/25 Ranji Trophy final is underway!
Pitch report
Lot of grass on the pitch, there's also some moisture in it. Looks darkish. It's a red soil pitch, it's a touch hard, hence the pace bowlers will get some bounce. The ball will also seam around. Spinners will come into play later in the game. A decent wicket for the bowlers, so the captain winning the toss should elect to bowl first.
Kerala XI
Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby(c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Salman Nizar, Ahammed Imran, Eden Apple Tom, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil
Vidarbha XI
Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur
TOSS ALERT!
Sachin Baby has won the toss and Kerala are fielding first at the VCA Stadium.
The legend of Jalaj Saxena
482 wickets and 7032 runs, 17 four-wicket hauls, 34 five-wicket hauls, 34 half-centuries and 14 centuries. A batting average of 33.80 and a bowling average of 25.21 in 149 matches. And yet, not a single international appearance. Jalaj Saxena has done a lot in cricket and got very little in return. Can he now get something with Kerala, the state and team he has adopted as his home since 2016?
Sanju Samson's absence explained...
Samson has had his issues with the Kerala Cricket Association. It is these issues that led to him not playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which possibly led to him not being selected for the Champions Trophy. But there are no such sinister reasons keeping him out of the Kerala squad today. Samson is recovering from a surgery he had on his index finger, which was fractured during India's recent T20I home series against England.
"I really want Kerala to be the Ranji Champions," he is quoted as saying by the Kerala's Manorama news outlet.
Kerala full squad
Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Sachin Baby(c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen(w), Salman Nizar, Ahammed Imran, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Basil Thampi, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Shoun Roger, Vaisakh Chandran, Krishna Prasad, Anand Krishnan, KM Asif
Vidarbha full squad
Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Aman Mokhade, Mandar Mahale, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge, Umesh Yadav
Hello and welcome!
This final is by itself a reason for Kerala to celebrate. Success in cricket has eluded India's sourthernmost state and only a handful of Kerala players have gone on to play for the national team. Could that all change with a favourable result here? On the other hand are Vidarbha, who reached their first final only in 2018 and went on to win that year, and in the subsequent year as well. They reached the final last season but lost to Mumbai and are now chasing their third title. Vidarbha have gone from being one of the many also-rans for much of the Ranji Trophy's history, to one that has reached the final four times in the last seven seasons.