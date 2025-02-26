Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala: KER win toss, choose to bowl in 1st ever Ranji final

Ranji Trophy 2025 Final Live Score, Vidarbha vs Kerala: At the end of a long Ranji Trophy campaign, the final is finally set to get underway, with two fairly inexperienced Ranji Trophy finalists set to lock horns as they try to bring the famous old trophy back home with them. In the title clash, it’s a pair of fairly unfancied teams, with Vidarbha taking on Kerala in the southern state’s first ever Ranji Trophy final....Read More

The road to the final has been a spectacular one for Kerala, and there are no two ways about it. Beyond all the quality and experience they possess throughout the team, they have also shown fighting spirit and an ability to come through in the clutch — beginning all the way in the group stage where they survived three final day sessions against MP, but more notably and memorably in the knockout stages.

Kerala first scraped by thanks to a narrow first-innings lead over the favoured Jammu and Kashmir, batting second in that match and just scraping by. Next, they looked set to lose out on a first-innings lead against Gujarat, and therefore on the final, but a miraculous bounce off Salman Nizar’s helmet at short-leg gave them an equally miraculous passage through to the finals. Nizar was left concussed, but ask him, and he would tell you he would go through it all over again.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha continue to establish themselves as one of the premier domestic units of this generation. Investments in cricket straight through to the grassroots levels and a greater focus on providing an environment of domestic stability means Vidarbha are gunning for a third Ranji title in just seven seasons, a credit to the development of a team that had never won it before.

Vidarbha enter on the back of four outright victories, and they are certainly the form team and the ones to beat. They went with a 6-1-0 record in the group stages, remaining unbeaten, and then went on to beat the always-strong Tamil Nadu in the quarters, before knocking out the defending champions Mumbai when it finally looked like they had put the pieces together after a lacklustre group stage. There are many terrific parts to Vidarbha’s squad, including leading Ranji wicket-taker Harsh Dubey, and at this point are looking like a team that could be impossible to stop.

So it’s a traditional David vs Goliath story, the plucky nothing-to-lose underdogs who have fought their way here, against the best team in the country and one which has almost forgotten to lose in first class cricket. Vidarbha lost the Vijay Hazare Trophy final only a few short weeks ago, though, falling narrowly short, and that is a fate that they will fight and scrape to avoid happening to them twice in a season.

They are the hosts in Nagpur, getting home advantage, and importantly there are plenty in the unit who know what it takes to win. But teams on a fairytale run like the one Kerala is on never bow out quietly: they will bring the fight right back to Vidarbha, and are certain to provide drama all the way through. Over the course of four days, this could prove to be a truly memorable Ranji Trophy final.