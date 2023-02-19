Ranji Trophy final Live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 4: Manoj Tiwary falls as BEN lose 9; SAU close to winning title
Ranji Trophy final Live Score, BEN vs SAU Day 4 Latest Updates: Catch live score and updates of the Day 4 of Ranji Trophy final, Bengal vs Saurashtra here.
Ranji Trophy final Live Score, BEN vs SAU Day 4 Latest Updates: Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar put up some resistance but Saurashtra ended the third day of the Ranji Trophy final well ahead, to the point that they stand a chance of wrapping up a possible innings victory and their second title. They start the fourth day on a score of 169/4 and while Tiwary will be resuming from an overnight score of 57, Bengal are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra's first-innings total of 404, with captain Jaydev Unadkat and his pace partner Chetan Sakariya breathing fire. Saurashtra had added 87 runs to their overnight total on Day 3, almost knocking the wind out of Bengal's sails. The hosts' woes didn't end there, as they made a harrowing start to their second innings. Sakariya (2/50) and Unadkat (2/47) rattled the top-order to reduce them to 47/3 in the post-lunch session. Still trailing by 183 runs, an innings defeat loomed large when the veteran duo of Anustup Majumdar (61) and Tiwary came together and gave the 1,000-odd fans at the Eden Gardens some hope with their 99-run partnership. At close, Shahbaz Ahmed (13 batting) was giving Tiwary company at the crease.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 19, 2023 10:23 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Review lost!
There's a review for caught behind as Ishan Porel misses a pull. However, the ball deflects past his shoulder. Saurashtra clearly want the proceedings to end soon!
210/9, trail by 20 runs
-
Feb 19, 2023 10:13 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live: 9 DOWN!
Only 1 wicket remaining now! Akash Ghatak is out. Unadkat picks a five-for as well! Bengal still trailing by 25 runs.
-
Feb 19, 2023 10:02 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: Bengal 8 down!
Saurashtra can almost smell a second Ranji Title in three years now! Bengal are 8 down with their star batter Manoj Tiwary also back in the dugout!
202/8, trail by 28 runs
-
Feb 19, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Final Live Score: RUN OUT!
That would frustrate the Bengal team management. They desperately needed a partnership, and instead endured a run out within the first hour of the day! Shahbaz Ahmed departs on 27. Five down!
194/5, trail by 36 runs
-
Feb 19, 2023 09:03 AM IST
Ranji Trophy Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra! Jaydev Unadkat's men are at the driver's seat and Bengal would need a superhuman effort from their batters to bail them out of a tricky situation today.