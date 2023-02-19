Ranji Trophy final Live score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 4: Manoj Tiwary falls as BEN lose 9; SAU close to winning title

Ranji Trophy final Live Score, BEN vs SAU Day 4 Latest Updates: Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar put up some resistance but Saurashtra ended the third day of the Ranji Trophy final well ahead, to the point that they stand a chance of wrapping up a possible innings victory and their second title. They start the fourth day on a score of 169/4 and while Tiwary will be resuming from an overnight score of 57, Bengal are still 61 runs short of Saurashtra's first-innings total of 404, with captain Jaydev Unadkat and his pace partner Chetan Sakariya breathing fire. Saurashtra had added 87 runs to their overnight total on Day 3, almost knocking the wind out of Bengal's sails. The hosts' woes didn't end there, as they made a harrowing start to their second innings. Sakariya (2/50) and Unadkat (2/47) rattled the top-order to reduce them to 47/3 in the post-lunch session. Still trailing by 183 runs, an innings defeat loomed large when the veteran duo of Anustup Majumdar (61) and Tiwary came together and gave the 1,000-odd fans at the Eden Gardens some hope with their 99-run partnership. At close, Shahbaz Ahmed (13 batting) was giving Tiwary company at the crease.

