e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Ranji Trophy: Gujarat take 1st innings lead, Delhi all but out of knockout race

Ranji Trophy: Gujarat take 1st innings lead, Delhi all but out of knockout race

On the basis of their 42-run first innings lead, Gujarat grabbed three points from the contest to take their tally to 29 from seven outings. They now sit atop the cross pool (group A and B) standings.

cricket Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:16 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Representative image.
Representative image.(Getty Images)
         

Gujarat virtually pushed a lacklustre Delhi out of the knockout race after grabbing three points from their group A Ranji Trophy match, which ended in a draw here on Friday. On the basis of their 42-run first innings lead, Gujarat grabbed three points from the contest to take their tally to 29 from seven outings. They now sit atop the cross pool (group A and B) standings.

Also Read: ‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him

The top five teams in the cross pool will qualify for the quarterfinals. Top two from Group C and the best side in the Plate Group will complete the line-up.

Delhi are now left with a home game against Rajasthan, starting here from February 12, and they have to get seven points (including bonus) to have any chance left.

But even a total of 25 points may not suffice as Gujarat (29), Andhra (27), Bengal (26), Saurashtra (25) and Karnataka (25) are already in top five with a game left.

Also Read: Above Dhoni, Rahane, Rayudu - Stats reveal why Iyer is India’s best No.4

On final day, Himmat Singh (70 off 76 balls) hit some lusty blows as Delhi declared at 333 for 8 leaving Gujarat with a target of 292 in little over two sessions.

The match was called off at tea after Gujarat reached 128 for 2 as it was clear that no outright result was possible.

Brief Scores:

In Delhi: Delhi 293 and 333 for 8 declared (Himmat Singh 70). Gujarat 335 and 128/2 (Manprit Juneja 51 no).

Points: Gujarat 3. Delhi 1 In Jaipur: Rajasthan 241 and 201.

Bengal 123 and (target 320) 320/8 (Koushik Ghosh 64, Abhimanyu Easwaran 62, Shahbaz Ahmed 55). Bengal won by 2 wkts. Points: Bengal 6. Rajasthan 0.

In Nagpur: Vidarbha 326. Kerala 191/3 .

Points: Vidarbha 1. Kerala 1.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news