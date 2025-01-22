Ranji Trophy Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant in action; check round 6 schedule and where to watch live match
The Ranji Trophy round 6 is expected to garner a lot of attention this time as several senior Indian players have made themselves available for the selection
Ranji Trophy 2025, Round 6: The 2025 red-ball cricket season begins in India on January 23, with Ranji Trophy resuming all across the country. After almost two months, the Ranji Trophy will be back in action after the players competed in the white-ball tournaments - the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The domestic red-ball tournament is expected to garner a lot of attention this time as several senior Indian players have made themselves available for the selection for one or two of the first two matches. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja have been named on their respective teams' squads. Meanwhile, former skipper Virat Kohli opted out of Delhi's first game on Ranji resumption due to a neck sprain, but he is expected to be available for their next match against Railways starting January 30.
With Rohit named in Mumbai’s 17-member squad along with fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a significant crowd turnout can be expected on the match day here at Mumbai Cricket Association’s BKC facility.
However, sitting arrangements can be made for only up to 500 people where Mumbai side has been regularly playing its league games in the Ranji Trophy.
“Additional security has been arranged and we have also increased the sitting capacity of fans up to 500,” a MCA official told PTI.
Ranji Trophy Round 6 Schedule
Elite Group A
Tripura v Services – MBB Stadium, Agartala
Maharashtra v Baroda – Golf Club Ground, Nashik
Mumbai v J&K – Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai
Meghalaya v Odisha – MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong
Elite Group B
Gujarat v Uttarakhand – Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad
Hyderabad v Himachal Pradesh – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pondicherry v Andhra – Siechem Stadium, Puducherry
Rajasthan v Vidarbha – K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur
Elite Group C
Karnataka v Punjab – M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Bengal v Haryana – Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Bihar v Uttar Pradesh – Moin ul haq stadium, Patna
Kerala v Madhya Pradesh – Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum
Elite Group D
Assam v Railways – ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati
Tamil Nadu v Chandigarh – Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem
Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh – Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Saurashtra v Delhi – Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot
Plate Group Final:
Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
Which Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 6 matches will be streamed live?
Only three matches from Round 6 - Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh, and Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website from January 23.