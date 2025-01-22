Ranji Trophy Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant in action; check round 6 schedule and where to watch live match

Ranji Trophy 2025, Round 6: The 2025 red-ball cricket season begins in India on January 23, with Ranji Trophy resuming all across the country. After almost two months, the Ranji Trophy will be back in action after the players competed in the white-ball tournaments - the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The domestic red-ball tournament is expected to garner a lot of attention this time as several senior Indian players have made themselves available for the selection for one or two of the first two matches. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja have been named on their respective teams' squads. Meanwhile, former skipper Virat Kohli opted out of Delhi's first game on Ranji resumption due to a neck sprain, but he is expected to be available for their next match against Railways starting January 30. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane talking with teammate Rohit Sharma during the nets session.(PTI)

With Rohit named in Mumbai’s 17-member squad along with fellow Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, a significant crowd turnout can be expected on the match day here at Mumbai Cricket Association’s BKC facility.

However, sitting arrangements can be made for only up to 500 people where Mumbai side has been regularly playing its league games in the Ranji Trophy.

“Additional security has been arranged and we have also increased the sitting capacity of fans up to 500,” a MCA official told PTI.

Ranji Trophy Round 6 Schedule

Elite Group A

Tripura v Services – MBB Stadium, Agartala

Maharashtra v Baroda – Golf Club Ground, Nashik

Mumbai v J&K – Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Meghalaya v Odisha – MCA Cricket Ground, Polo Ground, Shillong

Elite Group B

Gujarat v Uttarakhand – Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad

Hyderabad v Himachal Pradesh – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pondicherry v Andhra – Siechem Stadium, Puducherry

Rajasthan v Vidarbha – K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur

Elite Group C

Karnataka v Punjab – M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Bengal v Haryana – Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Bihar v Uttar Pradesh – Moin ul haq stadium, Patna

Kerala v Madhya Pradesh – Sports Hub International Cricket stadium, Trivandrum

Elite Group D

Assam v Railways – ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Tamil Nadu v Chandigarh – Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, Salem

Jharkhand v Chhattisgarh – Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur

Saurashtra v Delhi – Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot

Plate Group Final:

Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima

Which Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 6 matches will be streamed live?

Only three matches from Round 6 - Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh, and Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website from January 23.