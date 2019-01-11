Ranji Trophy: MCA panel speaks to players, coach following dismal show

Following a dismal show of the Mumbai Ranji team, which was knocked out in the league stage, came under the scanner of the Mumbai Cricket Association Friday.

A meeting of MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) was held here where panel members spoke to senior players, coach Vinayak Samant and support staff.

Among the senior players who gave their inputs were Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, dropped batsman Akhil Herwadkar and Surya Kamar Yadav.

CIC members Raju Kulkarni, Kiran Mokashi, Sahil Kukreja along with senior MCA officials were present at the meeting, a source in the association said.

Samant suggested that focus should be on club cricket and U23 cricket, and players for Red Ball and White Ball cricket should be different, the source said.

Another MCA source said that Lad too suggested that the focus should be on club cricket.

“We all agreed that the will to succeed is not there, it’s missing, I would say. We asked them why are they not playing like the old Mumbai team....And we are going to work on that,” Raju Kulkarni told reporters later.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has resigned from the CIC. Confirming the development, Ghavri said, “I resigned because of personal reasons. I’ve nothing against the MCA or the committee members.”

