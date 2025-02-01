Ranji Trophy: No second turn for Kohli as Delhi seal innings win

New Delhi: Delhi showcased a different level of ruthlessness and control as they secured a commanding victory over Railways, by an innings and 19 runs, in their final Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Finishing fifth in the group with 14 points, Delhi secured their second bonus point of the season. Virat Kohli during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy match against Railways. (PTI)

The anticipation leading up to the game proved to be longer than the contest itself which was wrapped up in just two-and-a-half days.

For the fans who turned up hoping to see Virat Kohli batting a second time, there was disappointment, but they made the most acknowledging his presence in a first Ranji game for over 12 years while he was on the field.

Kohli faced just 15 balls in a 23-minute stint on Friday, scoring six runs before he was bowled by pacer Himanshu Sangwan. Delhi’s innings win meant he wasn’t required to bat again, leaving questions lingering about his form and technique.

Despite his limited contribution with the bat, Kohli’s influence on the team was attributed as a key factor in the win. Members of the squad and coaching staff appreciated his inputs to the bowlers and skipper Ayush Badoni and credited his presence for better discipline and intensity.

“If we had shown the same level of intensity against Saurashtra, maybe we could have progressed further,” a coaching staff member told HT, referring to the defeat in the previous game that effectively dashed knockout hopes going into the Railways game.

The third day saw chants for Kohli to bowl an over. There was also a security breach when three fans jumped the fence, ran on to the field and touched Kohli’s feet. It required the intervention of about 20-odd security personnel to remove them.

Off-spinner Shivam Sharma shared after the game that the pitch invaders pleaded with Kohli to request the police not to beat them, a moment the players had a hearty laugh about.

“That is the craze for Virat Kohli,” Sharma told reporters. “It is not right, of course, but the team laughed about it. They said ‘bhaiya, inhe bol dena humein maara na (pl tell them not to beat us).”

The match was laced with moments where Kohli mania would spring up, but the day belonged to Sharma, who delivered a match-winning performance with 5/33 – his first five-wicket haul in six years, and third overall – that saw Railways dismissed for 114 in the second innings.

“In the last two years, I played several local tournaments and travelled to places like Assam, Dehradun, Kolkata and Maharashtra for limited overs’ leagues to gain experience and become familiar with pitches. I specifically improved my off-spin and my stock ball,” he added.

Sharma dismissed opener Vivek Singh (12) in the eighth over before removing Mohammed Saif (31) who was attempting to stabilize Railways’ innings. Money Grewal (1/20) ensured that the top performer of the first innings, Upendra Yadav (19), had little impact. Sharma continued his charge, dismissing Karn Sharma (16), Himanshu Sangwan (1) and Rahul Sharma (3).

Badoni (1/5) claimed the final wicket, sealing Delhi’s dominant victory, as Anchit Yadav did not bat due to injury. Delhi’s Sumit Mathur, left-handed bat and left-arm orthodox bowler, was named Player-of-the-Match for his 3/20 in the Railways first innings followed by 86 at No.6.