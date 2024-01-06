Ranji Trophy: Padikkal, Pandey tons give Karnataka control vs Punjab

Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey cracked attractive hundreds to power Karnataka to a commanding 461 for 6 against Punjab on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match, on Saturday. Padikkal (193, 216b, 24x4, 4x6) and Pandey (118, 165b, 13x4, 3x6) ensured that Karnataka led by a massive 309 runs in the first innings at close, after bundling out their rivals for a lowly 152 on the first day. Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey run between the wickets during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Karnataka and Punjab.(PTI)

Padikkal, overnight 80, and Pandey, starting from 13, milked 234 runs for the third wicket as the hosts motored on with purpose. Wicketkeeper batter Sharath Srinivas made an unbeaten 55 to add to the total.

Brief scores: Punjab (1st innings): 152 all out vs Karnataka (1st innings): 461 for 6 in 123 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 193, Manish Pandey 118, S. Sharath 55 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2/71).

TN take vital lead

At Valsad, Tamil Nadu managed to eke out a small yet crucial 14-run first innings lead over Gujarat. After bowling out Gujarat for 236, TN struggled to get going in their first innings as they lost regular wickets as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/73) and pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (3/35) rocked them.

But a ninth-wicket alliance between M. Mohammed (85, 99 balls) and Sandeep Warrier (38) helped TN take the vital lead. Pacer Warrier returned to take three wickets as TN reduced Gujarat to 38 for three in their second innings and the latter now leads by 24 runs.

Brief scores: Gujarat (1st innings): 236 all out & 2nd innings: 38/3 in 13 overs (Sandeep Warrier 3/5) vs Tamil Nadu (1st innings): 250 all out in 67.5 overs (M. Mohammed 85, Sandeep Warrier 38; Ravi Bishnoi 4/73, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/35).

Vivek guides Railways

At Chandigarh, powered by a hundred by opener Vivek Singh, Railways reached 313 for 4 in their first essay when stumps were drawn and they now lead the home side by 217 runs.

Vivek received good support from Shivam Chaudhary (53) and Mohammed Saif (58 batting), after Railways had bowled out Chandigarh for 96 in their first dig.

Brief scores: Chandigarh (1st Innings): 96 all out vs Railways (1st innings): 313/4 in 83 overs (Vivek Singh 114, Shivam Chaudhary 53, Mohammed Saif 58 not out).

Paul ton powers Tripura

Sridam Paul made a fine century, while veteran wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha (97) and Manishankar Mura Singh (50) scripted fifties as Tripura reached a position of strength against Goa.

Tripura amassed 484 in their first innings and then reduced Goa to 53 for 4, and the latter trail by 431 runs.

Brief scores: Tripura (1st Innings): 484 all out in 123.4 overs (Sridam Paul 112, Ganesh Satish 73, Wriddhiman Saha 97, Mura Singh 50; Mohit Redkar 4/74, Arjun Tendulkar 2/94) vs Goa (1st Innings): 53/4 in 22 overs (Abhijit Sarkar 3/13).