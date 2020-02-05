Ranji Trophy: Raval, Juneja put Delhi on mat after Baroka flop show loosens grip

cricket

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:06 IST

Middle-order batsmen Manpreet Juneja and Dhruv Raval in a counter-attacking fifth wicket stand added 181 runs as Gujarat are well on course for a first innings lead on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group A game against Delhi. The hosts starting the day at 270 for 6 could add only 23 runs to their overnight score finishing on a below-par first innings total of 293. Rush Kalaria (5/78) had the best figures for the visitors.

Gujarat were in trouble at 88 for 4 but Juneja, who had played in IPL for erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and also scored hundred for India A in a ‘four-day Test’ few years back, struck an unbeaten 88 off 135 balls to steady the ship.

Left-handed Raval (83 batting off 139 balls) was lucky to get a reprieve after being adjudged leg-before off Kulwant Khejroliya after bowler was found to have over-stepped.

While Delhi were looking good till an hour after lunch, things changed when Dhruv Shorey introduced rookie leg-spinner Tejas Baroka into the attack.

Baroka leaked runs giving away 52 in his wicketless 11 overs but more importantly eased the pressure on the two Gujarat batsmen, who scored nearly five runs per over off him.

He was milked for runs and skipper Shorey was forced to post a fielder in the deep to stop the batsmen from hitting Baroka for fun.

The lanky wrist spinner never found his spot and mostly bowled half-volleys which made it difficult for the bowlers who operated from the other end.

This was after Himmat Singh at second slip took a splendid diving catch off Kunwar Bidhuri’s (1/32 in 7 overs) bowling to remove Bhargav Merai (18).

Delhi’s best bowler of the season, Simarjeet Singh (2/58 in 17 overs) again bowled with a lot of heart during his multiple spells but the morning one with new ball was the best.

He removed Gujarat skipper and current India A opener Priyank Panchal with a moving delivery that landed in the hands of wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat.

Debutant Siddhant Sharma (1/53 in 16 overs) was steady as he removed Rujul Bhatt cheaply.

Simarjeet also had senior opener Samit Gohel (51) in his second spell after lunch and then Merai’s dismissal made it 88 for 4.

Brief Scores

In Delhi: Delhi 293 (Kunwar Bidhuri 78, Himmat Singh 56, Rush Kalaria 5/78).Gujarat 269/4 (Manprit Juneja 88 batting, Dhruv Raval 83 batting, Samit Gohel 51, Simarjeet Singh 2/53, Kunwar Bidhuri 1/32, Siddhant Sharma 1/53)

At Patiala: Andhra 93 and 134 (Ricky Bhui 61, Varun Choudhary 6/46).

Punjab 108 and (target 124) 129/6 (Anmol Malhotra 51 no, Abhishek Gupta 37). Punjab 6. Andhra 0.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 241 and 156/8 (Rajesh Bishnoi 46, Nilkantha Das 4/26).

Bengal 123 (Koushik Ghosh 38, Rituraj Singh 4/30, Tanvir ul Haq 4/48).

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 326 all out (Darshan Nalkande 66, Wasim Jaffer 57, G Sathish 58, MD Nidheesh 5/82). Kerala 191/3 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 81).