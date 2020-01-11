‘Ranji Trophy will remain poor cousin of IPL until...’: Sunil Gavaskar makes bold suggestion

cricket

India legend Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday made a suggestion to increase the popularity of country’s premier first-class tournament Ranji Trophy. Describing the tournament as a “poor cousin” of cash-rich IPL, Gavaskar said that there is a need to increase player’s match fee in Ranji Trophy matches. “IPL dominates Ranji Trophy. Unless their match fees are increased substantially, it will be considered an orphan and poor cousin of Indian cricket,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former batsman, who captained India to the famous 1985 Benson & Hedges World Series triumph in Australia, made the remark during the 26th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture in the national capital.

Meanwhile, IPL Auctions 2020 took place last month in which all the eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals - spent moolahs to fill the gaps left in their squads.

Kolkata Knight Riders, surprisingly, spend the big bucks when they went after Australia speedster Pat Cummins. The two-time title winners bought Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell also saw a huge bidding war for him, but eventually he landed with his previous club Kings XI Punjab, who bought his services for Rs 10.5 crore.

