Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in top form, Sai Sudharsan Impact Player: GT’s predicted XI vs LSG in IPL 2023

Top-of-the-table Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 7. GT have won seven and lost only three of their ten games so far and have been one of the better sides in the league and are currently on course to secure a spot in the playoffs once again. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to consolidate the top spot with a second win against LSG this season. Rashid Khan has been in good form for GT in IPL 2023.(AFP)

GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in heart-breaking fashion as Rinku Singh hit Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over of the game to seal an unlikely win for KKR. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. Then they lost to RR by three wickets in the final over in Ahmedabad. GT then got back to winning ways after clinching a memorable 7-run victory over LSG in Lucknow. GT then beat MI at Ahmedabad. And then came away with two points from Kolkata with a convincing performance. GT then lost to DC by 5 runs in Ahmedabad in a low-scoring encounter.

A spin show from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed helped GT to bowl RR out for 118 with more than 2 overs to go. GT then comfortably chased down the target with more than six overs to spare, to win by nine wickets.

Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 375 runs in the ten games at a strike rate of 135. Sai Sudharsan has scored 176 runs, Saha has scored 192 runs, while Vijay Shankar and David Miller have scored 205 and 180 runs respectively so far this season. Hardik Pandya has recently looked in great nick after a slow start to the season. He has scored 252 runs so far.

Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar have also played some important knocks for the team. Rashid Khan has picked up 18 wickets at an economy of 8 in the ten games so far. Mohammed Shami has also picked up 18 wickets so far at an economy of 7 runs an over. Alzarri Joseph has taken 7 wickets but has been expensive on a couple of occasions though and has hence lost his place in the line-up to Noor Ahmed. Ahmed has been brilliant in the six games he has played, picking up 10 wickets at an economy of 7. Mohit Sharma has also picked up 8 wickets. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

GT's predicted XI vs LSG:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Jayant Yadav are all Impact player options for GT.

