Rashid Khan describes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh in 'one word'; gives special tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

After all their achievements, records, numerous match-winning performances on the cricket field, it sure cannot be an easy task to describe the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh in one word. But then again, not everyone is Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid decided to do a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram and to no one’s surprise, he was asked a lot about cricket and Indian players.

Fans asked the leggie to describe Dhoni, Kohli and Yuvraj in one word and he did not disappoint.

The crafty leg-spinner who is considered to be one of the best spinners going around in white-ball cricket currently, describe India captain Virat Kohli as ‘king.’

When he asked to describe two-time World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in a word, Rashid said: “King of sixes.”

The Afghanistan superstar however, stuttered when it was his turn to describe legendary India skipper Dhoni.

“One word is not enough for him,” said Rashid.

Dhoni, Kohli, Yuvraj were not the only ones to get a mention in Rashid’s Instagram session. When asked by a fan to name a batsman from past he would have loved to bowl against, Rashid named Sachin Tendulkar.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer said Rohit Sharma and Kevin Pietersen's pull shot impressed him the most.

Afghanistan have been changing captains frequently and earlier this week named Hashmatullah Shahidi as their Test and ODI skipper. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board is yet to name the T20 captain.

"I am very much clear in my mind that I am better off as a player. I am good in the role as vice-captain and help the captain wherever I am needed. It's better for me that I stay away from this position," Rashid told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"I want to do well for the team as a player and my performance is a bit more crucial for the team rather than me thinking about different things being a captain." With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Rashid feels he is better off focussing on what he does best.

"Also, it takes time, and right now the most important thing is the World Cup which is quite near and I feel it is too much for me to have.

"I am afraid it might affect my performance for the team which is a key so I am very happy as a player and whatever the decision board and selection committee make I am fully behind it and will appreciate it."

