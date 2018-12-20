Rashid Khan eyeing magical record in T20 cricket in 2018

Rashid Khan’s rise to the top of the bowling charts in cricket’s shortest format has been one of the sport’s biggest success stories of this century. Coming from the war-torn nation of Afghanistan, the leg spinner has lit up cricket fields across the world with his electrifying performances.

His guile and trickery has left the best batsmen in the world floundering and he is continues to the lead the ICC Rankings for bowlers in T20Is by a huge margin. Apart from the several feathers in his cap, one record that he must be proud of is becoming the highest wicket taker in T20 cricket in a calendar year. Rshid achieved the feat this year when he went past Dwayne Bravo’s record of 87 wickets, which the Trinidadian had achieved in 2016.

Rashid, who is currently playing the Big Bash League in Australia, now has a chance to become the first bowler to pick up 100 wickets in a year in T20 cricket. He started the season with yet another sensational spell for defending champions Adelaide Strikers as he finished with figures of 3/19 against Brisbane Heat. He now has 92 wickets from just 57 matches this year and still has three matches to play this year.

If Rashid Khan manages to pick up 8 wickets in these three matches, he will create a record which will be very difficult for anyone to beat.

