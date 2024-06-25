Rashid Khan's post with Rohit Sharma confirms India-Afghanistan joint force to knock Australia out of T20 World Cup

Proving legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara right, Rashid Khan guided Afghanistan to a historic semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a thrilling win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. Giant-killers Afghanistan stunned Australia before knocking Mitchell Marsh's men out of the T20 World Cup by finishing second in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage. Afghanistan joined Rohit Sharma's Team India from Group 1 to enter the last four of the ICC event. Rashid Khan shared a special message for Rohit Sharma(Rashid Khan Instagram )

Taking to Instagram after scripting history with his teammates, spin wizard Rashid posted a special message for India skipper Rohit. Former world champions India also did Afghanistan a big favour by defeating Australia in its final Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup. A Rohit masterclass sealed India's comfortable 24-run win over Australia. A day after India punched its semi-finals tickets, Rashid and Co. joined the Men In Blue in the last four with a win over misfiring Bangladesh.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ: 'We played 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar': Sehwag demands fitting farewell for Rahul Dravid from Rohit Sharma

Did you know about Rashid's special T20 feat?

Superstar Rashid played a crucial cameo of 19 off 10 balls to help Afghanistan post 115-5 in 20 overs. The Afghan skipper then chipped in with three wickets for 26 runs as the giant-killers have set up a blockbuster date with South Africa in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Rashid also became the fastest player to take 150 wickets in T20I format. He is the second bowler to take 150-plus wickets in the T20I format after New Zealand's Tim Southee.

'Afghanistan have proved one person right'

Picking his tournament favourites, batting legend Lara asserted that Afghanistan are capable of getting into the last four of the T20 World Cup. “I think we have proved one person right was Brian Lara, the only person who mentioned Afghanistan will be in the semis. I think we told him that when we met him in the welcome party. When you get that kind of great, great statement from a legend, as a team, I think it gives you lots of energy,” Rashid said after the match.