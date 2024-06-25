'We played 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar': Sehwag demands fitting farewell for Rahul Dravid from Rohit Sharma

Virender Sehwag had nothing but praise for skipper Rohit Sharma after India hammered Australia in its final Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. Leading the Virat Kohli-starrer side from the front, Rohit regained top form in the rematch of the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Sehwag was all praise for Rohit after the Dravid-coached outclassed Australia(ANI)

With rampaging Rohit propelling Team India to another semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, legendary Indian opener Sehwag has made a special request to the talismanic batter of the Men In Blue. Sehwag wants Rohit and Co. to win the T20 World Cup title for outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid. The T20 World Cup will be Dravid's last assignment as the head coach of the 2007 world champions.

'We played the 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar'

"We played the 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. So, this T20 World Cup can be for Rahul Dravid. At least as a coach he gets to win the World Cup and get the badge of being a World Cup winner, which he didn't get as a player," Sehwag told Cricbuzz. After extending its winning run in the business end of the ICC event, unbeaten India will meet England in the second semi-final of the World Cup on Thursday.

Playing a majestic knock for India at St Lucia, Rohit smashed 92 off just 41 balls to set up India's 24-run win over Australia. The Hitman clobbered eight sixes in his sensational as India posted a match-winning total of 205-5 in 20 overs. The 37-year-old shattered a plethora of records with his impressive knock against the former champions.

'I was expecting that he would be…'

Reflecting on Rohit's masterclass, Sehwag revealed that he only expected the India opener to remain at the crease for the powerplay. "I have never seen better entertainment than this in this World Cup. I was expecting that he would be at the crease for just the first six overs. But he batted even after the powerplay, and look what he did. He made our hearts happy, what more do you want?," Sehwag noted.