Rashid Khan to play in Big Bash League despite father’s demise

Adelaide Strikers spinner Rashid Khan, who lost his father on Sunday, has decided to participate in his side’s Big Bash League clash against Sydney Thunder in honour of his late father.

The report was confirmed by the Adelaide Strikers in an official statement.

“Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight’s match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father. Rashid’s father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight,” the statement read.

“The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected,” the note added.

Khan had announced the news of his father’s demise on Twitter. “Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss. Will be always in my. I miss u #plztalktomeOnce,” he wrote.

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018

Khan, who is appearing in his second BBL season, has taken five wickets in three matches so far. Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Thunder on December 31 at the Adelaide Oval. (ANI)

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 14:47 IST