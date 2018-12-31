 Rashid Khan to play in Big Bash League despite father’s demise
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 31, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Rashid Khan to play in Big Bash League despite father’s demise

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who lost his father on Sunday, has decided to play in Big Bash League despite the personal tragedy. Khan plays for Adelaide Strikers.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2018 14:47 IST
ANI
ANI
Adelaide
BBL,Big Bash League,Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan of the Strikers celebrates the wicket of Cameron White of the Renegades during the Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League Match at Adelaide Oval on December 23, 2018 in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty Images)

Adelaide Strikers spinner Rashid Khan, who lost his father on Sunday, has decided to participate in his side’s Big Bash League clash against Sydney Thunder in honour of his late father.

The report was confirmed by the Adelaide Strikers in an official statement.

“Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight’s match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father. Rashid’s father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight,” the statement read.

“The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected,” the note added.

Khan had announced the news of his father’s demise on Twitter. “Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss. Will be always in my. I miss u #plztalktomeOnce,” he wrote.

Khan, who is appearing in his second BBL season, has taken five wickets in three matches so far. Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Thunder on December 31 at the Adelaide Oval. (ANI)

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 14:47 IST

tags

more from cricket