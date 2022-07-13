'That talent is quite rare in international cricket. Maybe Maxwell has it': Latif's huge claim on 31-year-old India star

Team India produced an exemplary performance in the first ODI of the three-match series against England on Tuesday, registering a 10-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team bowled England out on merely 110, and chased down the target with over 32 overs remaining as the captain scored a half-century (76*). Jasprit Bumrah shined with the ball for India, taking six wickets as he registered a career-best figure of 6/19 in 7.2 overs.

While star India batter Virat Kohli was forced to sit out of the game due to a groin injury, Suryakumar Yadav featured in the XI in the first ODI. Suryakumar didn't get to bat, but he made a strong statement last week when he scored a brilliant century – becoming the only fifth Indian to smash a hundred in men's T20Is – during the third match of the series against England.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is mightily impressed with Suryakumar, insisting that he is a brilliant addition to the Indian team in the white-ball formats. Additionally, Latif also said that not many people possess the talent Suryakumar has.

“He's a good addition in both, ODIs and T20Is. His wrist work is fantastic. He has that quality to tonk massive sixes over fine-leg and square-leg, whether it be against spinners and pacers. That talent is quite rare in international cricket. Maybe Maxwell has that,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“He's strong and his bat-swing is quite fast. So, he can be very unpredictable. The century that he scored in the previous game is a testament to that.”

Earlier, considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, India decided to put the opposition in and the pacers exploited the conditions perfectly.

Bumrah ended with dream figures to become the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England.

