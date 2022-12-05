'Rashid Latif was a lobbyist, Aamir Sohail zombie. Waqar was captain only because...': Wasim Akram's shocking claims

As we inch closer to the release date of Wasim Akram's biography 'Sultan: A Memoir', more explosive details from the former Pakistan captain's career are coming to the fore. The book, that has already released in certain countries including Australia has helped unearth certain startling claims by Akram related to incidents of his playing career. One of the most infamous moments of Akram's career took place in the 1990s, when ex-pacer Ata-ur-Rehman alleged that Akram offered him ₹3-4 lakh to fix games. However, when Akram was cleared of all the accusations in 1999, but the fixing saga will always remain a dark chapter of the legendary Pakistan cricketer's life.

Akram, in his book, opened up on the allegations, calling Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper a lobbyist. Akram highlighted how Latif did what he did – point fingers at his then captain – only to gain attention, and had there been any truth to the fixing claims, he would have reported the incident to any of the officials and kept them in loop.

"The lobbyists were at work. In July 2000, Rashid Latif gave an interview to The Sunday Telegraph in which he claimed to have been offered £15,000 to ensure Pakistan were bowled out for under 300 in the 1996 Lord's Test. And who knows? Maybe he had. But had he told me, his captain, at the time? No. Had he reported it to his coach or manager? No. Had he told Qayyum? No. Amazingly, these stories only ever came out when he wanted attention," read an excerpt from his book.

Akram then moved to another former teammate of his Aamir Sohail, whom he addressed as a 'Zombie figure'. Sohail, a few years ago, in a startling statement, had claimed that Akram tried his best to make sure Pakistan did not win a World Cup after 1992. Akram was named captain of the team in 1995, taking over from Ramiz Raja, who had succeeded Saleem Malik as captain, but Sohail mentioned that had Akram been sincere, he could have easily won Pakistan World Cups in 1996 and 1999. Akram, in a fierce response, wrote this.

"I was publicly reinstated as captain for the DMC Trophy in Toronto. The clamour for change was satisfied by a new coach, Wasim Raja, and new selectors: Wasim's brother Ramiz, Naushad Ali and Abdur Raquib. They recalled, after his tireless lobbying, the zombie figure of Aamir Sohail," another excerpt read.

Lastly, Akram was critical of his former pace-bowling partner Waqar Younis being appointed captain of the team in 2000s. Akram mentioned that Waqar retaining captaincy for the 2003 World Cup made little sense as by then, the former right-arm pacer was way past his prime, but the decision was persisted with due to outside favours.

"Waqar, by then (2003) was not in our best XI. He was made captain because of Tauqir, and Tauqir was a nuisance. Shoaib, for example, took it into his head to contact Tauqir directly with a request that he be joined by his own doctor, Tauseef Razzaq," an excerpt stated.

