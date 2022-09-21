Ravi Bishnoi names his dream spin-bowling partner: 'I will get to learn how to bowl in a partnership'

Ravi Bishnoi has played with some of the biggest names in the world since making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020. The 22-year-old has come to be recognised as one of the most promising young spinners in the country and while he has only had sporadic appearances in the Indian team, he is a regular in the IPL.

Bishnoi has bowled with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The Rajasthan spinner has said that he would like to play with ace Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Bishnoi currently plies his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants while Rashid plays for the Gujarat Titans.

"It was fun bowling with Yuzvendra Chahal as you know he is one of the top five spinners tight now. If I am fortunate enough, I would love to bowl with Rashid Khan because I will get to learn how to bowl in a partnership," said Bishnoi on Sports18.

The India cricketer has come a long way ever since his debut against West Indies in February 2022. On the back of some terrific performances, he has made it to the India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, as a standby player. The leg spinner spoke about the difference between playing in age-group tournaments, where he had first cut his teeth, and the IPL.

'The IPL has supported me a lot because in age group cricket everyone is of the same age or maybe younger but in IPL there is no age limit, senior players, international players so you get to learn a lot when you share the dressing room with these players and you get to bowl to so many legends," said the 22-year old.

With Chahal's form taking a huge dip in recent matches in the Asia Cup 2022 and in the first T20I against Australia, Bishnoi's chances of representing India in the T20 World Cup are rising sharply.

