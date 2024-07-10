Ravi Bishnoi takes an all-timer, leaves Zimbabwe batter baffled with sensational diving catch during 3rd T20I

India's star spinner Ravi Bishnoi produced an incredible fielding display during Wednesday's third T20I of the series against Zimbabwe, taking an all-timer to help dismiss Brian Bennett. As Avesh Khan bowled the fourth over of the innings, Brian Bennett fiercely cut at a length ball outside off. The shot seemed certain to race to the deep point boundary, but Bishnoi had other ideas. Leaping high, he executed a perfect catch with both hands, stunning the batter, who couldn't suppress a wry smile. Ravi Bishnoi's catch during 3rd T20I(X)

Bishnoi was instantly surrounded by jubilant India teammates as Zimbabwe's batting lineup took another hit. This was Avesh's second wicket in the innings, and one which further derailed Zimbabwe in the 183-run chase, with the side reeling at 19/3.

Also read Hardik Pandya loses top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Ruturaj Gaikwad gains 13 places during Zimbabwe series

Watch:

Earlier, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad powered India to a commanding 182 against Zimbabwe in the third T20I in Harare. Opting to bat first on a fresh pitch, India made several changes in their XI, with World Cup winners Jaiswal (36 off 27), Sanju Samson (12 not out off 7), and Shivam Dube into the lineup, while leaving out middle-order batters Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Samson took the crease at number five, following the contributions from four specialist openers: Jaiswal, Gill (66 off 49), Abhishek Sharma (10 off 9), and Gaikwad (49 off 28). The top-order batters laid a strong foundation with aggressive and confident stroke play, putting the Zimbabwean bowlers on the back foot from the outset.

Jaiswal, who had missed out on playing during India’s victorious T20 World Cup run, seized his opportunity to shine, attacking from the first ball. While he couldn't capitalise on the strong start, Gill ended a string of low scores in the first two matches to smash his first fifty as Indian captain. Gaikwad, meanwhile, missed his second-successive fifty by a run as he batted at no.4.

Not particularly known for his aggressive hitting, Gaikwad turned on the heat during his stay at the crease, playing at a strike rate of 176 for his 49-run innings.