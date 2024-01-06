Ravi Shastri and his 'tracer bullets': Five outrageous quotes from India's fiery commentator and former head coach

Ravi Shastri is known for his unfiltered and candid commentary style. Whether donning the hat of a commentator or serving as the head coach, Shastri wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't hesitant to express his views. Often dubbed the "voice of cricket," Shastri has remained prominent during significant cricketing events, be it the World Cup finals or the major Test series worldwide. Former India coach Ravi Shastri

His fiery nature and fearless commentary style have made him a distinctive figure in the cricketing community. Shastri's remarks, at times bordering on the unconventional, have gained him fame on television and social media platforms. Even if it means going too far, his ability to speak his mind has resonated with cricket enthusiasts globally.

A recent instance of Shastri's memorable commentary came during a Test match in Cape Town, where he delivered an incredible remark on India's remarkable batting collapse. As the side tumbled from 153/4 to 153 all out, Shastri's words added a touch of drama and candidness.

Let's look at five such dramatic quotes from Ravi Shastri during his stints as a commentator and the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

“It is not an idli, it is not a dosa. It is not a medu vada, it is not a rava dosa. It is Uthappa!” - 2010

During the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League, Ravi Shastri reserved these lines for Robin Uthappa, who was at the peak of his form then. Uthappa, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2010, had smashed 374 runs in 16 matches at a brilliant strike rate of 171.55. Shastri, in his typical style, drew reference to the South Indian dish Uthappam as he lauded Robin Uthappa, further stating that he would be at the "top of the menu."

Thodi der ke liye udhar g*** muh me tha (It was a pretty scary situation for a few moments) - 2018

Of course, the English translation for the above quote is as clean as possible. After the first Test victory against Australia in the 2018/19 tour Down Under,- Shastri was interacting with the official broadcasters when he made this remark. On the final day of the Adelaide Test, India had Australia on the ropes, needing 74 runs with just one wicket remaining. Despite some resilient batting from Josh Hazlewood, India secured a nail-biting 32-run win, claiming an early lead in the four-match series.

Reflecting on the tense situation during a conversation with Sunil Gavaskar after the game, Shastri humorously acknowledged the precariousness of the match, suggesting that victory could have slipped away from India's grasp if the last wicket hadn't fallen in time.

Do saal se KL Rahul aur Shreyas Iyer thodi jhakk maar rahe the (KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer weren't wasting time for the past two years) - 2023

During a Hindi commentary stint in the 2023 Asia Cup, Shastri launched a defence of the returning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the Indian team. The former India head coach stated that Rahul and Iyer remained the first-choice players, irrespective of their time away from the team due to injuries.

“They (England) are jealous about the way the IPL is going, jealous that India is No.1 in world cricket, jealous about the fact that India are world champions.” - 2011

A notable incident occurred in 2011 during India's tour of England when the MS Dhoni-led side opted not to use Hawkeye technology for umpiring decisions due to concerns about its accuracy. This decision sparked a war of words between Shastri and Nasser Hussain. The former England captain called it a "disgrace," after which Shastri firmly remarked against English cricket.

"They are jealous because of too much money being made by the BCCI. Bottom-line is that they have never been No. 1 in the world in Test cricket," Shastri said.

"153/4, 153 all out; if someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India have been bowled out for 153" - 2024

India achieved an unwanted record in international cricket during the Cape Town Test earlier this week, losing six wickets at the same score, courtesy of Lungi Ngidi dismissing KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah in a single over. Subsequently, Kagiso Rabada claimed the wickets of Virat Kohli and Prasidh Krishna in the next over, and Mohammed Siraj was run out. In just 11 balls, India's innings concluded, and Ravi Shastri, on commentary, humorously encapsulated the visitors' dramatic collapse.