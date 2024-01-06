'My mum calls him shaytan': Usman Khawaja reveals after retiring David Warner hugs his mother after 3rd Pakistan Test

With a half-century in the final innings of the third Test match against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, David Warner led Australia to an emphatic eight-wicket win as the hosts scripted a 3-0 whitewash. And with the win came the end of Warner's career in the longest format. And as the veteran opener bid adieu to Test cricket and the fans at the SCG, fellow opening batter and childhood friend Usman Khawaja opened up on the special bond that Warner shares with his mother. David Warner hugs Usman Khawaja's mother after 3rd Test against Pakistan

Having ended Day 3 on 68 for seven in the second innings, Pakistan were folded for just 115 as Nathan Lyon picked up two wickets while captain Pat Cummins snared another. Chasing 130, Australia lost Khawaja for a duck before Warner and Labuschagne stitched a century stand. The latter looked set to score the winning run but was dismissed an over before Labuschagne wrapped up the proceedings.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After the match, Warner hugged Khawaja's mother, a picture that went viral on social media as the 37-year-old revealed their shared emotional bond.

"He (Warner) is hugging my mom, she loves him a lot. Honestly, I just enjoyed batting with him, he attacked the ball, let me play my game," he said. “My mum loves him. She calls him Shaytan. Devil. Satan. My mum loved the fact that he was the devil. And it wasn't her son that she could just push it back to Lorraine and Howard [Warner's parents]”

Amid talks about Steve Smith slated to open for Australia after Warner's departure, Khawaja admitted that it will be tough to replace the left-hander

"Be yourself, you can't try to be someone else, you just can't go out and strike in the 70s (when asked if Warner can be replaced seamlessly). Test cricket is a tough place, you go out and do it your own way," he added.